NSIA And Siemens Healthineers Partner To Enhance Cancer Care In Nigeria

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Siemens Healthineers sign a strategic agreement to transform cancer care infrastructure across Nigeria. This partnership, which brings together public and private sector resources, aims to tackle critical healthcare challenges and expand access to advanced cancer treatment for Nigerians.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, announces the collaboration on Friday via X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that the agreement aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative (#NHSRII). The initiative focuses on building a healthier and more prosperous nation by significantly upgrading the country’s healthcare system.

“Advancing Mr. President’s commitment to a healthier Nigeria, we take a major stride today by signing a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (@nsia_nigeria) and Siemens Healthineers (@SiemensHealth),” Prof. Pate states.

“This collaboration is key to enhancing healthcare outcomes, particularly in cancer treatment, which has placed a heavy burden on Nigerian families. It underscores our commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure under the #NHSRII,” he adds.

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment in Nigeria

The agreement sets a target for the first cancer treatment facilities to be operational by May 2025. This marks a significant milestone as Nigeria prepares to benefit from a large-scale investment in state-of-the-art cancer care infrastructure, enabling the healthcare system to provide timely, high-quality treatment.

Prof. Pate emphasizes that this partnership goes beyond a standard commercial transaction, serving as a strategic alignment of resources from both the public and private sectors to address pressing healthcare challenges in Nigeria. He assures that the newly installed equipment will be supported by a team of well-trained healthcare professionals, ensuring efficient service delivery from the onset.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a healthcare system that meets global standards and addresses the urgent needs of the Nigerian people,” he notes.

A Collaborative Vision for a Stronger Healthcare System

Prof. Pate commends Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director of NSIA, for his pivotal role in driving the project forward and optimizing the impact of public healthcare investments. He also acknowledges Ashok Kakkar, Vice President and Zone Head for Middle East and Africa at Siemens Healthineers, for the company’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s healthcare progress.

Siemens Healthineers demonstrates its commitment by offering a 30% discount on medical equipment and providing extensive training for healthcare professionals, reflecting a long-term investment in the success of this healthcare initiative.

The project benefits from collaborative efforts from institutions like the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) and various federal university teaching hospitals, ensuring alignment with Nigeria’s healthcare priorities.

“As we mark this milestone, we remain hopeful about the future of healthcare in Nigeria. With President Tinubu’s vision, the dedication of our partners, and the support of key stakeholders, we are building a resilient healthcare system that serves all Nigerians,” Prof. Pate concludes.