Kano govt, Dangote Foundation sign MoU on skills acquisition centre

Key points

Kano State Government has signed an MoU with the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the takeover and management of the Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre for 20 years.

The partnership aims to reposition the centre and expand entrepreneurial and vocational training opportunities for youths.

The state government said the foundation’s technical and managerial expertise would help transform the facility into a leading skills development institution.

The agreement followed approval by the Kano State Executive Council to adopt best practices in vocational training.

The initiative is expected to strengthen youth employability and entrepreneurial capacity across the state.

Main Story

The Kano State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the takeover and management of the Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre for 20 years.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, is aimed at repositioning the centre and maximising its potential to provide entrepreneurial and vocational training opportunities for youths across the state. The development was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature, on Wednesday in Kano.

The state government was represented at the signing by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkareem Maude, while the Aliko Dangote Foundation was represented by its Programme Manager, North, Sanusi Abdulkadir, and Programme Support Officer, Mustapha Umar.

The Issues

The partnership is expected to address the need for stronger vocational and entrepreneurial training programmes capable of equipping young people with practical skills for employment and self-reliance. The state government said the management arrangement would help ensure the adoption of best practices in skills development.

What’s Being Said

Governor Yusuf said the foundation’s involvement would bring significant development to the centre and Kano State, noting that it possessed the technical and managerial expertise required to transform the facility into one of Nigeria’s leading entrepreneurial and vocational training institutions.

He expressed confidence that Aliko Dangote, whom he described as one of the state’s sons, would deploy his expertise and resources towards developing the skills and entrepreneurial capacity of Kano’s youths.

What’s Next

The Aliko Dangote Foundation is expected to take over the management of the centre under the 20-year agreement and begin efforts to reposition its training programmes and facilities. The initiative is expected to expand access to vocational and entrepreneurial training for young people across Kano State.

Bottom Line

The 20-year partnership between the Kano State Government and the Aliko Dangote Foundation is designed to turn the skills acquisition centre into a stronger hub for vocational training, with the broader goal of improving youth employability, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities in the state.