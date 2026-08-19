Dangote refinery secures $1bn underwriting programme ahead of IPO

Key points

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has secured a $1bn underwriting programme ahead of its planned initial public offering.

The programme includes a completed $600m private placement and a further $400m underwriting commitment for the proposed IPO.

The arrangement is expected to broaden African and Caribbean investor participation in the refinery.

Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital Group, is underwriting the programme.

The IPO underwriting commitment will be activated when the public offering begins, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

Main Story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has secured a $1bn underwriting programme to support its planned initial public offering, in a move aimed at widening African and Caribbean participation in the ownership of one of the continent’s largest energy assets.

The programme, structured and delivered by Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC Ltd and Lilium Capital Group, comprises a completed $600m private placement and a further $400m underwriting commitment for the proposed IPO. The private placement has been completed and funded, while the IPO commitment will become effective when the public offering commences, subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals, final agreements and applicable securities laws.

Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, a subsidiary of Lilium Capital, is the underwriter of the programme, which targets long-term investment from African and Caribbean sovereign wealth funds, governments, institutional investors and other eligible investors.

The Issues

The planned IPO represents a significant capital-market development for Dangote Refinery and could provide a broader pool of African investors with access to the strategic energy asset. However, the public offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions and the completion of the necessary agreements.

What’s Being Said

Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, said the successful private placement and the underwriting commitment reflected growing confidence in the refinery’s strategic importance and its contribution to African capital markets.

He said the partnership with Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital would create opportunities for wider participation by African and Caribbean investors in the refinery’s growth.

Chairman of Marob Strategies and Consulting DIFC Ltd, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, said the transaction demonstrated growing investor appetite for African-led capital-market opportunities, adding that the firm would focus on the disciplined distribution of the underwriting participation across Global Africa.

What’s Next

The next major step is the proposed IPO, which will activate the $400m underwriting commitment once the offering begins, subject to regulatory and market conditions. The transaction is also expected to attract institutional investors seeking exposure to strategic African assets.

Lilium Capital Group Chairman, Simon Tiemtoré, said the transaction aligned with the firm’s objective of connecting major African investment opportunities with institutional investors globally.

Bottom Line

The $1bn underwriting programme provides financial backing for Dangote Refinery’s planned IPO while potentially opening its ownership to a wider pool of African and Caribbean investors, marking another major step in the development of Africa’s capital markets.