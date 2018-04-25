NSE Index Up 0.10%, As Bull Returns on Blue-Chip Stocks Rally

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE,on Tuesday, April 24, nipped a two-day losing streak in the bud.

Consequently, the All Share Index, ASI of the bourse soared higher by 0.10% to 40,802.78 points, as a result of investors’ interests in value stocks, bringing the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns to -1.69% and 6.69% respectively.

Market breadth closed flat, with 25 gainers paired against losers, as FO led the advancers’ pack with a surge of 10.18% and FIDSON leading the laggards’ chart with a loss of 9.60%.

The bourse sectoral chart showed the Oil & Gas index posting the largest gain among sectoral indices, adding 0.85% thanks to the demand for FO shares.

The Consumer Goods grows by 0.72% and Banking surged by 0.51%, following interests in the shares of Nestle and Zenith Bank.

Industrial Goods on the other hand, leaped by 0.38% and Insurance indices remained negative with 0.35% loss, driven by continued selloffs in WAPCO and CONTINSURE.

At the end of trading, total volume and value of trades closed low, sliding by 53.50% and 58.55%, to 246 million units and NGN3.22 billion, respectively, exchanged in 4,918 deals.