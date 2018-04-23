Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, April 20, failed to sustain gaining streak recorded on the bourse the previous trading session.

Consequently, the All Share Index, NSE-ASI of the bourse, closed the day with a drop of marginal drop of 0.14 per cent or 59.2 points to close at 40,814.89 against 40,874.09 recorded the previous trading session, as the year-to-date returns dropped to 6.72 percent.

Similarly, the market capitalisation depreciated by N22 billion to close N14.743 trillion compared with N14.754 trillion achieved on Thursday.

The price movement chart, showed that Mobil Oil Nigeria was the biggest loser, sliding by N9 to close at N172 per share.

It was closely followed by Dangote Cement, which dropped N3 to end at N249.50k per share, and GlaxoSmithKline, which slumped by N2.90k to finish at N30.30k per share. Presco dropped by N2.65k to close at N66 per share, while Unilever Nigeria went dow by N2 to settle at N53 per share.

Conversely, Seplat sat atop the advancers’ chart after soaring N35.10k to its share value to settle at N737.10k per share.

GTBank surged by 85k to close at N44.85k per share, while FBN Holdings improved by 60k to settle at N12.85k per share. Furthermore, Nigerian Breweries soared by 30k to end at N126.10k per share, while Dangote Flour grew by 20k to finish at N13.60k per share.

Zenith Bank shares emerged the most traded at the NSE with 30.2 million units traded by investors worth N815.1 million.

It was followed by FBN Holdings, which sold 19.4 million equities for N244.7 million, and Oando, which exchanged 19 million shares for N184.7 million.

UBA traded 18.9 million equities valued at N212.1 million, while Access Bank sold 18 million shares worth N203.1 million.

At the end of trading, the volume and value trades recorded at the market dipped on Friday with a total of 242.3 million equities sold in 5,746 deals worth N3 billion compared to the 740.5 million shares exchanged in 5,554 deals valued at N8.9 billion.