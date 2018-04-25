Naira Unchanged at N363/$ Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, April 24, stayed unchanged against the United States of America Dollar, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency closed at the rate of N363 at the black market. Against the British Pound Sterling, exchanged at the rate of N510 and N445 against the European Single Currency, Euro.iii

At the investors’ window of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, the local currency appreciated by 0.15% to N360.

Total turnover in the I&E FX inched lower by 2.78% to USD217.57 million, consummated within the NGN330-NGN361/USD band.

Traders at the market have expressed confidence in the ability of the CBN to maintain the stability of the Naira at the foreign exchange market.