Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, May 17, failed to sustain the relief recorded on the bourse on Wednesday, May 16.

Consequently, the NSE All Share index depreciated by 0.83%, following the selloff across all sectors on the bourse.

Similarly, market breadth index closed the day negative with 18 gainers paired against 27 stocks that slumped.

Leading the gainers chart was Sovrenins with a surge of 9.09% in stock value. Meanwhile, CCNN dropped 5.26% to emerge the day’s worst performing stock.

Sector Performance chart showed NSE Industrial Index sliding by 1.65%, driven by the 2.44 decline in WAPCO and a 0.80% in Dangote Cement.

NSE Consumer Goods Index crumbled by 1.10%, following the losses in UACN, NB, Dangote Flour, PZ and Dangote Sugar.

NSE Oil & Gas Index slumped by 1.05% following the 3.03% loss in Japaul Oil and 2.04% fall in Seplat Oil.

NSE Banking Index dipped by 0.36%, due to the selloff in Sterling Bank, Unity Bank, Fidelity Bank, UBA and FBNH.

Zenith Bank was the most actively traded with 170million units of shares worth N4.74billion.