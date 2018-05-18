FCMB Receives ISO Certification for Quality Management System

First City Monument Bank, FCMB, has received the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certificate for Quality Management System.

In a statement issued by the mid-tier lender,explained that the ISO 9001:2015 provides a framework that ensures organizations meet customers’ and other applicable requirements consistently.

It consists of policies, processes and procedures required for planning and execution that guarantee continuous improvement and operational efficiency in the core business areas of an organisation.

This, it said, helps to mitigate risks, optimise opportunities and the organisation is able to deliver better products/ services and sustainable excellent stakeholders experience.

Business Post gathered that the certification was awarded to FCMB after a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by the organisation.

The exercise covered departments and branches of the lender, nationwide.

The SON audit of FCMB covered key areas including context of the organisation, leadership, planning, support and operation. Others were performance evaluation and improvement.

In the statement issued in Lagos, FCMB stated that the development came on the heels of its renewed strategic focus, which had deepened its core values of professionalism, sustainability, customer focus and excellence.