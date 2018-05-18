Naira Unchanged at N363/$ At Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, May 17, remained unchanged against the United States of America Dollar, at the Parallel Segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchnage Market.

The local currency exchanged at the rate of N363 against the greenback, same rate it has closed a for several sessions at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira exchanged at the rate of N500. However, against the European Single Currency, Euro, the local currency appreciated at exchanged at the rate of N428.

Meanwhile the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Tuesday, May 15, pumped a fressh tranche of $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to boost liquidity in the system.

Acting director, corporate communications of the apex bank, Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja, said the CBN allocated 100 million dollars to dealers in the wholesale sector. Read more: