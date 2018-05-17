NSE Index Grabs 0.93% As Stocks Catch Breath from Bear Hold

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on Wednesday, May 16, caught the much awaited relief after an exhausting bearish momentum that dragged down the value of the bourse since the week opened for trading at the bourse.

As such, the All Share Index of the bourse appreciated by 0.93%, following gins recorded in consumer and industrial goods counters.

However, market breadth index closed the day negative with 15 gainers paired against 30 stocks that declined. Skye bank emerged the day’s biggest loser dropping a whopping 9.41% in stock value. Meanwhile, Cutix stood tall on the advancers’ chart soaring by 5.00%.

The Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Consumer Goods Index jumping by 1.63%, driven by the buy interest in Unilever, Champion, Dangote Sugar and Nigerian Breweries.

NSE Industrial Index advanced by 0.74%, courtesy the 2.67% gain recorded in Dangote Cement stock.

NSE Banking Index slumped by 0.39%, due to the losses in Skyebank, Diamond Bank, Unity Bank, Access Bank, UBN and FBNH.

NSE Oil & Gas Index shed 0.34% largely driven by sell offs in Japaul Oil, Caverton, Oando and Forte Oil.

At the end of the day’s trading session, Diamond bank was the most actively traded with 69million units of shares worth N102.23million.