NSCDC Deploys 10,250 Personnel For Anambra Governorship Election, Warns Against Violence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 10,250 personnel to Anambra State ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election, with a firm warning against electoral violence and misconduct.

Commandant-General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, who gave the directive in Abuja, said the deployment was designed to guarantee a peaceful, credible, and transparent election process.

According to him, the personnel were drawn from tactical units at the NSCDC national headquarters, zonal formations, and state commands across the federation.

Addressing state commandants and heads of tactical units at the Corps headquarters, Audi stated that the operation was in line with the NSCDC’s mandate to support the Nigeria Police Force — the lead agency in election security — in ensuring law and order during the polls.

“With effective coordination, cooperation, and collaboration among security agencies, we can guarantee a violence-free election,” he assured.

He cautioned politicians and their supporters against making inflammatory statements or engaging in actions that could incite unrest before, during, or after the election.

“The Anambra election is scheduled for Saturday, November 8. All intelligence and undercover personnel are to immediately man identified flashpoints,” he directed. “Tactical units must commence round-the-clock patrols, while operatives deployed to polling units and collation centres must adhere strictly to their assigned duties.”

Prof. Audi reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to professionalism, neutrality, and the protection of citizens’ rights in accordance with the resolution of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“The NSCDC, alongside other security agencies, will closely monitor the election process to ensure the safety of election materials, officials, and voters,” he said.

He further disclosed that the deployed personnel were drawn from the National Headquarters Tactical Squad, Zone 13 Command in Awka, as well as the state commands of Edo, Kogi, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Bayelsa, among others.