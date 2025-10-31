Eight Of 14 New Political Associations Complete INEC Documentation Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that eight of the 14 political associations seeking registration as political parties have completed their documentation.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja following the Commission’s regular meeting.

Olumekun disclosed that the associations which met the submission deadline of October 18, 2025, are: All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP), and Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

He explained that the documentation process followed a briefing session held on September 17, 2025, for all 14 pre-qualified associations, after which a dedicated online portal was opened for uploading the required documents from September 18 to October 18, 2025.

“Further to the Commission’s earlier update on September 11, 2025, regarding the ongoing process for registering new political parties, INEC reviewed the level of compliance at its regular meeting held on Thursday, October 30, 2025,” the statement read.

“As of Saturday, October 19, 2025, eight of the 14 pre-qualified associations had completed the upload of all required information and documentation on the Commission’s online platform.”

Olumekun added that INEC would continue to assess the submissions to ensure that all statutory requirements are met before considering the next phase of the registration process.