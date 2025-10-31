Why I Invited Akpabio, Other Senators To My Project Inauguration — Senator Natasha

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has explained why she extended invitations to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other lawmakers for the inauguration of constituency projects marking her second year in office, despite speculations of tension between her and the Senate leadership.

Speaking on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the invitation as a “customary and procedural gesture,” stressing that it is standard practice for senators to notify the chamber of such events through the presiding officer.

“Today, as is customary for announcements of this nature, I wrote to the Senate through the presiding officer for the Senate President to read my invitation on the floor. I didn’t want it to seem like I was celebrating in isolation,” she said. “Even with ongoing court cases, I continue to carry out my duties in the chamber and follow due process. That notification was simply part of the procedure.”

During plenary, Senate President Akpabio read the letter, which invited senators to Kogi State for the inauguration of several completed projects as part of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s second anniversary in office.

Reflecting on her journey in the last two years, the senator expressed gratitude for overcoming challenges, including her six-month suspension from the Senate.

“Out of my two years in office, I lost six months to an illegal suspension, but I thank God that my seat was not declared vacant. Today, we are celebrating our second year with the commissioning of numerous projects — including a water project, a brand-new primary and secondary school, and two new markets across different local governments.”

She added that the celebrations would culminate in a mega empowerment programme scheduled for November 2, where over 2,000 beneficiaries would receive life-transforming equipment.

“The empowerment will include electric vehicles, deep freezers, gas cookers, cobbler kits, sewing machines, fishery ponds, and farming tools. We have a full week of project inaugurations lined up, all of which will be televised live.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also expressed appreciation to her constituents for their continued support, emphasising her determination to deliver the dividends of democracy despite previous setbacks.

“Even though I lost valuable time, I made sure my people did not feel deprived. I worked twice as hard to bring development to Kogi Central. I’m grateful to God for the strength and courage to keep serving.” She said.