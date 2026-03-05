NPA 2025 report shows 24.8% Cargo surge, rising exports signal diversification drive

KEY POINTS

Total cargo throughput rose 24.8% to 129.3 million metric tons in 2025.

Container traffic surpassed 2.1 million TEUs, with transshipment up 205.8%.

Lekki Port leads in cargo volume and vessel size, reinforcing Nigeria’s regional hub status.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded one of its strongest performances in recent history in 2025, with total cargo throughput rising by 24.8 percent, according to the 2025 Operational Performance Report released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The report shows that cargo volumes increased from approximately 103.6 million metric tons in 2024 to more than 129.3 million metric tons in 2025 — a surge described by NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, as one of the most significant annual growth rates in Nigeria’s maritime history.

While imports continued to account for the largest share of cargo traffic at 59.2 percent, exports represented a notable 39 percent of total throughput, with transshipment contributing 1.8 percent. Analysts say the steady rise in outward trade reflects the Federal Government’s push to diversify the economy away from crude oil dependence and strengthen non-oil exports.

Containerised cargo — widely regarded as a barometer of trade activity — also recorded substantial growth. Total container traffic climbed 25.7 percent to exceed 2.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). Export containers grew by 3.1 percent, while import-laden containers surged by 32.8 percent. Transshipment containers saw a dramatic 205.8 percent increase, highlighting Nigeria’s expanding role as a regional logistics hub.

Port performance data show that Lekki Port handled 40.6 percent of the nation’s total cargo throughput, making it the leading facility in the country. Onne Port followed with 19.1 percent, while Apapa Port accounted for 16.7 percent.

In terms of vessel capacity, Lekki Port attracted the largest ships, with an average Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 55,712, slightly above Onne Port’s 53,022 GRT. Tin Can Island Port received vessels averaging 36,909 GRT, while Delta Ports handled ships averaging 17,414 GRT.

Although Tin Can Island Port recorded the highest number of ship calls — accounting for 22.7 percent of total arrivals — Lekki and Onne ports increasingly handled larger vessels, strengthening Nigeria’s ability to process higher-value cargo.

Overall ship traffic rose nearly 12 percent to 4,477 vessels in 2025. Liquid bulk cargo, including fuel and chemicals, remained dominant at 54.7 percent of total cargo, while containerised goods accounted for 24 percent.

THE ISSUES

Despite impressive growth, imports still outweigh exports, underscoring the need for continued efforts to rebalance trade flows. Infrastructure constraints, vessel turnaround times and cargo dwell periods remain critical performance indicators as Nigeria seeks to align with global shipping standards.

The surge in transshipment cargo also places pressure on port infrastructure, requiring sustained investment in capacity expansion and digital systems to maintain competitiveness.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Dantsoho described the 2025 performance as a milestone that strengthens Nigeria’s standing in regional and global trade.

Maritime analysts say the growth in export and transshipment volumes validates ongoing economic reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues and enhancing port competitiveness across West and Central Africa.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s trade ecosystem,” industry observers noted, pointing to the rapid expansion of container traffic and the increasing size of vessels calling at Nigerian ports.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NPA Managing Director expressed confidence that further growth will be driven by the Federal Government-approved port modernisation programme and the rollout of the National Single Window system.

The comprehensive modernisation initiative aims to rehabilitate ageing infrastructure, deepen berths, expand cargo-handling capacity and deploy advanced digital solutions. Authorities say the reforms are expected to improve vessel turnaround time, reduce cargo dwell time and enhance safety and operational efficiency across the port network.

BOTTOM LINE

The 2025 NPA report signals a transformative phase for Nigeria’s maritime industry. With rising exports, record container volumes and Lekki Port emerging as a dominant gateway, the sector is increasingly central to the Federal Government’s economic diversification strategy and Nigeria’s ambition to become a leading regional trade hub.