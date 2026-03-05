Tinubu suspends cashless Airport Toll payments after gridlock

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 5, 2026

Key Points

President Tinubu orders suspension of cashless payment system at federal airports

Policy reversal follows severe traffic congestion at Lagos and Abuja airports

Government to review electronic payment platform before re-implementation

Main Story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immediate suspension of the newly introduced cashless payment system at federal airport toll gates after the policy triggered widespread traffic congestion and delays for travellers.

The directive was disclosed on Wednesday by Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, following a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the State House in Abuja.

The cashless payment system, introduced earlier this month by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), required motorists to pay airport toll charges using prepaid access cards or electronic channels, eliminating cash transactions.

However, the rollout led to long queues at major airport entry points, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, with reports of passengers missing scheduled flights due to delays at toll gates.

Keyamo said the policy was initially designed to improve revenue transparency and eliminate corruption associated with cash collections.

The president has now ordered a temporary return to the previous payment structure while the system undergoes technical review and operational improvements.

What’s Being Said

“The idea of introducing a cashless system was to eliminate corruption at the airports,” said Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“However, with the introduction of the system, it created a lot of gridlock and Nigerians have been suffering because of the delays.”

Keyamo added that the president has directed authorities to temporarily restore the old system.

“Mr President directed that we should suspend the present system because it creates a lot of gridlock. He said we should go back to status quo and then perfect the system properly.”

What’s Next