NPA, PEBEC Collaborate To Cut Cargo Dwell Time At Nigerian Ports

In a strategic move to enhance Nigeria’s maritime efficiency, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recently hosted the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) for a three-day high-level stakeholder engagement in Lagos. The session, themed “Achieving a 7-Day Cargo Dwell Time,” aimed at streamlining port operations to improve the ease of doing business.

The engagement, held at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa, brought together officials from the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC) under the Business Environment Enhancement Programme Accelerator (BEEPA) framework. It followed an intensive “shadowing” exercise where participants observed real-time vessel berthing and cargo clearance at both Lagos and Tincan Island port complexes.

Addressing stakeholders, PEBEC Director General, Zahrah Mustapha, stressed that the initiative seeks practical solutions beyond identifying operational bottlenecks.

“Nigeria loses significantly every day due to inefficiencies at the ports,” Mustapha said. “These are not just numbers; they represent missed opportunities, jobs not created, and delayed economic growth. This reform is about resilience and unlocking the nation’s economic potential.”

Mustapha highlighted that the collaboration integrates government regulators and private sector players to promote transparency and accountability, with a central focus on reducing cargo dwell time and improving vessel turnaround.

In his remarks, NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting PEBEC’s mandates. He cited the NPA’s ongoing partnership with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to deploy the Port Community System (PCS), which will serve as the digital backbone for the National Single Window. The move is expected to eliminate manual bottlenecks and harmonise port operations.

The NPA’s track record in PEBEC reforms remains impressive. In 2025, the Authority achieved a 100% success rate in reform implementation, ranking fifth among federal agencies with an 84.2% compliance rating.

The outcomes of the Lagos engagement are set for implementation in the coming months. By closing operational gaps identified during port inspections, PEBEC and the NPA aim to foster a more competitive maritime environment, attract investment, and facilitate seamless trade across Nigeria’s ports.