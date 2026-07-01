Norway edge Ivory Coast to reach FIFA world cup round of 16

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 1, 2026

Key Points

Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory

Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland scored for Norway, while Amad Diallo netted a stunning equaliser for Ivory Coast

Norway advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Brazil, as Ivory Coast bow out after their best-ever World Cup campaign

Main Story

Norway booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after edging Ivory Coast 2-1 in a fiercely contested knockout clash, with Erling Haaland’s late winner proving decisive against an Ivorian side that produced one of its strongest performances of the tournament.

Making only their third appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds, Norway secured a historic first victory at this stage thanks to goals from Antonio Nusa and Haaland, while Ivory Coast exited the competition despite dominating large spells and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Norway began brightly, with Haaland immediately testing the African side’s defence as Martin Ødegaard orchestrated attacks from midfield. However, Ivory Coast gradually settled into the contest, creating several promising openings through Nicolas Pépé and Yan Diomandé, who consistently stretched Norway’s backline with his pace and movement.

Just before halftime, Norway broke the deadlock when Nusa cut inside from the left flank and curled an excellent finish beyond goalkeeper Yahia Fofana after receiving space on the edge of the penalty area. The goal handed Ståle Solbakken’s men a crucial advantage heading into the break after a closely fought opening 45 minutes.

Ivory Coast responded with greater urgency after the restart, forcing goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland into several important saves as they pushed aggressively for an equaliser. Norway also threatened from set pieces, with Torbjørn Heggem coming within inches of doubling the lead before substitute Amad Diallo produced the game’s standout moment.

The Manchester United winger weaved through multiple Norwegian defenders before firing an emphatic finish into the net to restore parity and reignite Ivory Coast’s hopes of reaching the last 16.

However, Norway responded almost immediately. Patrick Berg delivered a low cross into the penalty area, where Haaland was perfectly positioned to tap home from close range, restoring Norway’s lead and ultimately sealing qualification.

Ivory Coast continued pressing during the closing stages and finished the match with an impressive 14 corner kicks, but Nyland produced another outstanding save late on to deny Diallo from a dangerous free-kick, ensuring Norway held on for a famous victory.

What’s Being Said

“We knew this would be a difficult game because Ivory Coast have been one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams. The players showed character, stayed disciplined and took their chances when they mattered most,” Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken said after the match.

Ivory Coast manager Emerse Faé praised his players despite the defeat, insisting the team’s historic run demonstrated the country’s growing competitiveness on football’s biggest stage.

Football analysts also highlighted Amad Diallo’s impact after coming off the bench, describing his individual goal as one of the leading contenders for the tournament’s Goal of the Tournament award.

What’s Next

Norway will face tournament favourites Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 as they seek a place in the quarter-finals.

Ivory Coast will shift attention to preparations for upcoming continental competitions after recording their deepest-ever run at a FIFA World Cup.

Norway will also monitor the outcome of other Round of 16 fixtures, with a potential quarter-final meeting against England still a possibility depending on results.

The Bottom Line: Norway once again demonstrated the value of clinical finishing in knockout football, converting key moments into victory despite being outplayed for significant periods. For Ivory Coast, the defeat marks a painful end to an impressive World Cup campaign, but their performances throughout the tournament suggest the Elephants have established themselves as genuine contenders on the global stage.