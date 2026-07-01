Mbappé brace fires France past Sweden into FIFA world cup round of 16

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Sports Correspondent | July 1, 2026

Key Points

France defeated Sweden 3-0 to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice to become joint-top scorer of the tournament, while Bradley Barcola added France’s second goal.

Les Bleus will face Paraguay in the next round as Didier Deschamps’ side continue their pursuit of a third World Cup title.

Main Story

France underlined their status as one of the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy after a dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden, with captain Kylian Mbappé delivering another match-winning performance to send Les Bleus into the Round of 16.

Mbappé struck either side of halftime, while Bradley Barcola added another goal as Didier Deschamps’ men extended their impressive scoring run and eliminated a resilient Swedish side that struggled to contain France’s attacking quality.

The opening exchanges were closely contested, with both teams disrupting each other’s rhythm through a series of fouls. Sweden threatened first when Alexander Isak forced an early save, but France gradually assumed control of possession as Mbappé, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé began finding space in the final third.

Despite Sweden defending in numbers, France repeatedly came close to breaking the deadlock. Mbappé had an effort ruled out for offside, while both he and Olise struck the woodwork as French pressure continued to mount.

The breakthrough finally arrived just before halftime following a well-worked short-corner routine. Mbappé timed his run perfectly before drilling a low finish beyond Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström to register his fifth goal of the tournament.

France wasted little time after the restart to tighten their grip on the contest. Olise produced an incisive pass through the Swedish defence to release Bradley Barcola, who confidently fired home to double Les Bleus’ advantage and leave Sweden facing an uphill task.

With the two-goal cushion, France controlled possession comfortably, forcing Sweden to chase the game while creating further opportunities through Olise, whose creativity repeatedly unsettled the Scandinavian defence.

Mbappé completed his brace in the 74th minute after another defence-splitting assist from Olise. The Real Madrid forward curled a composed finish into the far corner, sealing a comprehensive victory and drawing level with the tournament’s leading goalscorers.

The result also saw France become the first nation in FIFA World Cup history to score at least three goals in five consecutive tournament matches, highlighting the attacking efficiency that has made Deschamps’ side one of the standout performers in North America.

For Sweden, the defeat marked the end of their World Cup campaign after they struggled to convert limited opportunities against one of the competition’s strongest defensive units.

What’s Being Said

France manager Didier Deschamps praised his team’s maturity and attacking discipline after another commanding performance, saying the players maintained their focus despite Sweden’s defensive approach.

Mbappé’s latest brace has further strengthened his position among the favourites for the tournament’s Golden Boot award, while Michael Olise’s two assists moved him to the top of the World Cup assist standings, underlining France’s attacking depth.

Football analysts have described France as one of the most complete teams remaining in the competition, citing their balance between defensive organisation and clinical finishing.

What’s Next

France will take on Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 as they continue their quest for another world title.

Didier Deschamps is expected to retain the core of his starting XI after another convincing display, although squad rotation remains possible depending on player fitness.

Sweden will return home to begin preparations for future international competitions following their elimination from the tournament.

Bottom Line: France are gathering momentum at precisely the right stage of the FIFA World Cup. With Mbappé leading one of the tournament’s most potent attacks and a squad combining experience with youthful creativity, Les Bleus have strengthened their credentials as genuine contenders for the championship. Sweden exit with disappointment, but France’s ruthless efficiency proved the difference in a contest that showcased why the former world champions remain among football’s elite.