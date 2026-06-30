NiMet concludes strategic plan cascading exercise to drive 2026–2030 implementation

Key points

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has concluded the cascading of its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan across all directorates.

The exercise followed the launch of the agency’s Strategy 2026–2030 on March 16, 2026.

The strategy is built on the Balanced Scorecard framework with five strategic pillars and 12 strategic objectives.

The exercise aligns directorate-level goals with enterprise-wide priorities and establishes key performance indicators.

NiMet says the initiative will enhance organisational performance, accountability and the delivery of world-class meteorological services.

Main Story

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has concluded the cascading of its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, marking a significant step towards aligning the agency’s enterprise-wide objectives with directorate-level implementation plans.

The exercise follows the official launch of NiMet’s Strategy 2026–2030 on March 16, 2026, and is designed to ensure that every directorate clearly understands its role in delivering the agency’s long-term strategic goals.

According to NiMet, the strategy is built on the Balanced Scorecard (BSC) framework and is anchored on five strategic pillars and 12 strategic objectives aimed at strengthening meteorological service delivery, improving organisational performance and advancing climate resilience across Nigeria.

The cascading exercise focused on translating enterprise objectives into directorate-specific priorities by aligning operational goals, processes and performance measures with the agency’s overall strategic direction.

It also established key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor progress and integrated strategic objectives into individual performance plans to promote ownership, accountability and improved execution across the workforce.

To facilitate effective implementation, the exercise was conducted in four batches involving all nine directorates and the Office of the Director General and Chief Executive Officer.

The first batch comprised the Directorate of Weather Forecasting Services and the Directorate of Applied Meteorological Services. The second involved the Office of the Director General/CEO, the Directorate of Corporate Services and the Directorate of Research and Training.

The third batch brought together the Directorate of Engineering and Technical Services and the Directorate of Human Resource Management and Administration, while the final batch included the Directorate of Finance and Accounts, the Directorate of Public Affairs and Customer Protection, and the Legal Services Directorate.

NiMet said the structured implementation approach is expected to strengthen institutional capacity, improve coordination across departments and ensure that every directorate contributes effectively to the agency’s strategic vision.

The Issues

As climate variability and extreme weather events continue to pose significant risks to lives, agriculture, aviation and infrastructure, meteorological agencies are under increasing pressure to improve forecasting accuracy, service delivery and institutional efficiency.

Effective implementation of strategic plans remains a challenge for many public institutions due to weak coordination, inadequate performance monitoring and limited accountability mechanisms. By aligning operational activities with measurable performance indicators, NiMet aims to bridge the gap between strategy formulation and execution.

What’s Being Said

NiMet said the cascading exercise was designed to ensure that enterprise-wide objectives are translated into actionable directorate-level plans that support the agency’s overall vision.

According to the agency, the initiative provides a framework for aligning goals, processes and performance measures with strategic priorities while establishing key performance indicators and integrating them into individual performance plans to strengthen accountability and ownership.

What’s Next

Following the completion of the cascading exercise, NiMet is expected to begin full implementation of its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan across all directorates.

The agency will monitor performance against established KPIs while strengthening institutional capacity and coordination to deliver improved meteorological services and advance climate resilience initiatives nationwide.

Bottom Line

By concluding the cascading of its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, NiMet has laid the foundation for more coordinated execution, stronger accountability and improved service delivery, positioning the agency to better support Nigeria’s climate resilience and national development objectives.