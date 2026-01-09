Nollywood Stars Gather For Emotional Service Of Songs For Late Producer Allwell Ademola

Prominent figures in the Nigerian film industry gathered on Thursday, January 8, 2026, for a solemn Service of Songs and “wrap prayer” in honor of the late actress and producer, Allwell Ademola.

The ceremony, which preceded her final burial, saw emotional tributes from colleagues who remembered the 49-year-old filmmaker as a cornerstone of the industry. Ademola passed away on December 27, 2025, after suffering a heart attack at her residence in Agege, Lagos.

Close friend and actor Rotimi Salami led the tributes, urging attendees to forgive any past offenses and work in unity to preserve her legacy. Many stars, including Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Kunle Afod, and Fathia Balogun, were seen wearing customized white T-shirts featuring Ademola’s portrait.

The officiating cleric at the service shared poignant reflections on her humility, recounting a personal encounter where she greeted him with profound respect despite her celebrity status.

The service of songs was followed by an “Artistes’ Night” and a candlelight procession, allowing the creative community to celebrate her extensive career, which spanned over three decades from her start as a child star in Tales by Moonlight.

Allwell Ademola, a granddaughter of Nigeria’s first Chief Justice, Adetokunbo Ademola, was a prolific producer and director known for films like False Flag and Ile Wa. She is scheduled to be laid to rest today, Friday, January 9, 2026, at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.