Adekunle Gold And Simi Welcome Twins As Singer Celebrates “Double Blessing”

Nigerian music power couple Adekunle Gold and Simi have welcomed a set of twins, expanding their family five years after the birth of their first child. Adekunle Gold, born Adekunle Kosoko, confirmed the news on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, via a post on his Snapchat story. In his announcement, the singer expressed his gratitude, writing, “Asked God for another child and He blessed me double.”

He later shared a photo of two infant outfits with the caption “Double Trouble,” confirming the arrival of the pair.

While the gender of the newborns has not yet been disclosed, the news has sparked a massive wave of congratulatory messages from fans and high-profile colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The arrival of the twins follows weeks of intense speculation that began in late December 2025, when Simi appeared with a visible baby bump in the music video for Adekunle Gold’s single, “My Love Is The Same.” Simi had further fueled anticipation by sharing a clip of the video on Instagram with the caption, “From my baby, for my babies.”

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in January 2019, are already parents to their five-year-old daughter, Adejare “Deja” Kosoko, who was born in May 2020. Adejare was famously the inspiration behind Simi’s hit song “Duduke,” which became a celebratory anthem for expectant mothers across Nigeria.

By revealing this latest pregnancy through a music video that featured intimate family moments, the couple continued their tradition of weaving their personal milestones into their creative work.