Nigeria Named Africa’s Costliest Aviation Market As 54 Taxes Stifle Growth

International industry experts and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have issued a stern warning to African governments, identifying excessive taxation as the primary barrier to the continent’s aviation growth. A recent report titled “Aviation Taxes, Fees and Charges” has exposed a staggering regime of 54 separate taxes and levies imposed on airlines in Nigeria alone, making its tickets among the most expensive globally.

Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, revealed that research ranks Nigeria’s major hubs—Abuja and Lagos—as the most expensive airports on the continent.

According to industry data, while the African average for international departure taxes sits at $68, passengers flying out of Nigeria pay an average of $180. This disparity is driven by a complex web of charges from agencies including the NCAA, FAAN, NAMA, and the FIRS.

The report details a “multiple taxation” environment where only a fraction of the ticket price actually reaches the airline. Key findings show that between N18,000 and N25,000 of every domestic ticket is comprised of six specific levies, including Passenger Service Charges and Ticket Sales Charges.

Furthermore, FAAN collects 18 separate payments, ranging from $250 per use for boarding bridges to $7 per hour for electricity and counter usage. Despite existing fees, a new $11.50 Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) levy commenced on December 1, 2025, bringing total security charges to $31.50 per international ticket.

The CEO of ASKY Airlines, Esayas Woldemariam Hailu, warned that these fiscal policies are stifling economic growth and undermining job creation. Experts argue that for aviation to serve as an economic lifeline rather than a luxury, governments must shift from viewing the sector as a source of revenue and instead treat it as a catalyst for trade and tourism.

IATA has urged an immediate re-evaluation of these policies to prevent further capital flight to neighboring countries where travel is more affordable.