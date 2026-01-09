Toyin Abraham’s ‘Oversabi Aunty’ Shatters Records As 4th Highest-Grossing Nollywood Film

Toyin Abraham’s latest cinematic offering, Oversabi Aunty, has officially claimed the spot of the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in West Africa. The milestone was announced by the film’s official distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, on Monday, January 5, 2026. This record-breaking feat was achieved within just 18 days of the movie’s theatrical release, with cumulative earnings reaching N711.5 million.

The comedy-drama, which explores the humorous yet touching interference of a meddlesome relative in family affairs, has overtaken previous box office heavyweights such as Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street (N670 million) and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (N636 million).

With this performance, Oversabi Aunty joins an elite group of Nigerian films to surpass the N700 million mark, trailing only behind top-tier hits like Everybody Loves Jenifa, Behind the Scenes, and A Tribe Called Judah.

Produced and directed by Toyin Abraham, who also stars in the lead role, the film features a star-studded cast including Mike Ezuruonye, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Efe Irele, and Queen Nwokoye. Industry analysts credit the movie’s rapid success to its strong opening weekend—the second-highest of 2025—and sustained momentum during the competitive holiday season.

In her reaction to the figures, Abraham expressed profound gratitude to fans, stating that the win belongs to the entire audience that “showed up and showed out” to support local content.