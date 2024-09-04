NLC Calls For Rollback Of Petrol Price Increase

Nigeria’s Labor Congress (NLC) has ordered immediate rollback of the new increase in petrol prices across the country. This was made through a statement issued by Mr Joe Ajaero, its president, on Tuesday in Abuja.

NLC President Joe Ajaero, in the statement, expressed great disapproval and betrayal over the decision to raise pump prices to between N855 and N897 per liter.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) allegedly instructed an increase in petrol pump prices, on Tuesday, raising them from between N568 and N617 per litre to between N855 and N897 per litre. Ajaero, discussing about the turn of event, said the Congress felt a deep sense of betrayal by the increase in the pump price of petrol.

Despite the company denying that it issued such a directive, checks at NNPCL retail stations in Abuja confirmed the new price of N897 per litre. In response to this development, Ajaero expressed that the Congress felt a profound sense of betrayal regarding the rise in petrol prices.

Ajaero reminded the government that one of the key factors that led to the acceptance of the N70,000 national minimum wage was the assurance that fuel prices would remain stable, even though they knew that N70,000 was not enough.

The labour leader recalled their meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where they were given the options of either N250,000 minimum wage and a rise of pump price between N1,500 and N2,000 or N70,000 minimum wage and retaining pump price of N568 – N617 per litre.

“We opted for the latter because we could not bring ourselves to accept further punishment on Nigerians.

“But here we are, barely one month after and with government yet to commence payment of the new national minimum wage, confronted by a reality we cannot explain. It is both traumatic and nightmarish.

“Yet, when we told government that it’s approach to resolving the fuel subsidy contradictions was patently faulty and would not last, it’s front row cheer leaders sneered at us, saying we did not understand basic economics .

“But if truth be told, this act of betrayal is consistent,’” he said. Ajaero also recalled the assurances given to the Congress by the leadership of the National Assembly on the reversal of 250 percent electricity tariff hike.

He said, instead of the promised reversal, the rate has since been jerked up further, putting more Nigerians and businesses in jeopardy.

The union has also demanded the release of all those who have been arrested or prosecuted for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Additionally, Ajaero said the NLC has called for an end to the indiscriminate arrest and detention of citizens on false charges. “The Congress demands a stop to the hijacking of the duties of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“We also demand an end to policies that engender hunger and insecurity, as well as a halt to the government’s culture of terror, fear, and lying,” he said. Ajaero said in the coming days, the appropriate organs of the Congress would be meeting to take appropriate decisions, which would be made public.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University