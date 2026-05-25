Nigeria and United Kingdom strengthen partnership on vocational skills development

Key points

The Federal Government and the United Kingdom have strengthened their partnership on skills development to prepare youth for global labor markets.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa held bilateral meetings in London with Baroness Smith, the UK’s Minister of State for Skills.

Institutional reforms aim to reposition Technical and Vocational Education and Training as a primary driver of employment and national productivity.

The collaborative framework targets clean energy, healthcare, engineering, digital technology, and artificial intelligence as priority sectors.

Nigeria will co-host the Global Partnership for Education 2026–2030 Replenishment Campaign alongside Italy in New York.

Main Story

The Federal Government and the United Kingdom have strengthened their partnership on skills development aimed at preparing Nigerian youths for employment opportunities in both local and global labour markets.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this during a bilateral meeting with Baroness Smith, UK’s Minister of State for Skills on the sidelines of the Education World Forum 2026 in London.

This is contained in a statement issued by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Ikharo Attah on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Alausa, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), digital skills development, apprenticeship programmes and workforce readiness.

To evaluate intermediate institutional alignments, Alausa noted that the partnership aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to equip young Nigerians with practical skills required in a rapidly changing global economy.

He explained that Nigeria was implementing a modern skills framework anchored on quality assurance, stronger industry participation, internationally recognised accreditation and structured apprenticeship pathways.

The minister added that collaboration between Nigeria and the UK would involve Federal Technical Colleges, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other relevant institutions to support curriculum development, staff exchange programmes, accreditation alignment and skills-matching initiatives.

Furthermore, bilateral delegations have formalized exchange timelines to anchor these structural training programs. Alausa said both countries had agreed on plans for UK skills institutions to visit Nigeria to jointly develop programmes in clean energy, healthcare, engineering, digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Discussions also covered apprenticeship models designed to better align training outcomes with industry demand while maintaining quality standards.

On education financing, Alausa called for continued UK support for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2026–2030 Replenishment Campaign, announcing that Nigeria would co-host the campaign with Italy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2026.

The Issues

Overcoming historic public misperceptions regarding TVET paths to establish recognized, highly valued career progression pathways.

Aligning curriculum standards between domestic technical colleges and international quality assurance accreditation bodies.

Securing robust multilateral financial resources through global educational campaigns amid evolving international aid budgets.

What’s Being Said

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa outlined the strategic re-engineering of the vocational sector, stating that “The Federal Ministry of Education is repositioning TVET as a key driver of employment, industrial growth, innovation and national productivity.”

Connecting these structural programs to shifting economic realities, he added that “Our reforms aligned with labour market needs to ensure young Nigerians acquire relevant skills for emerging economic opportunities.”

What’s Next

Delegations from UK skills institutions will travel to Nigeria to initiate joint program development across the five selected priority sectors.

Curriculum experts at the NBTE and Federal Technical Colleges will draft aligned accreditation frameworks alongside British counterparts.

Diplomatic teams will collaborate with Italian authorities to structure the technical itinerary for the GPE Replenishment Campaign in New York.

Bottom Line

By utilizing the platform of the Education World Forum 2026 to secure bilateral curriculum alignments and direct institutional exchange visits from UK specialists, Nigeria’s Ministry of Education is repositioning its national TVET framework to drive local employment and secure global accreditation.