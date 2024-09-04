Power generation reaches 5,313 MW, first in 3 years – Minister

The Ministry of Power, had on Monday, revealed that Nigeria’s power generation reached a three-year high of 5,313 megawatts.

This information was shared in a statement by Mr. Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu.

Adelabu also encouraged Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their energy intake to prevent a potential grid collapse.

”When power is produced and not picked by the DisCos, it could lead to grid collapse as frequency drops..

”Efforts will be made to encourage industries to purchase bulk energy,” he said.

Adelabu, lisiting his achievements during his ministerial address in Abuja mentioned that the country’s power generation had reached 5,000 megawatts on May 3, that was since the assumption of President Bola Tinubu into office on May 29, 2023.

He further said that he was confident that it would reach 6,000 megawatts by the end of the year. This is due to the improvements that have been made in the power sector in 2023.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University