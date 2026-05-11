NiMet forecasts three days of sunshine, rainfall across Nigeria

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecast a mix of sunshine, cloudy conditions, and rainfall across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected in several southern and central states, while parts of the North will experience isolated rainfall.

NiMet has warned residents to take precautions against strong winds, heavy rainfall, and heat-related discomfort during the forecast period.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a combination of rainfall, thunderstorms, and sunshine across different parts of the country from Monday through Wednesday.

In its weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday, the agency forecast predominantly sunny skies across the northern region on Monday, with a few patches of clouds expected over most areas.

NiMet stated that isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur over parts of Taraba State during the afternoon and evening hours.

For the North-Central region, the agency projected cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

In the southern region, NiMet predicted cloudy skies with intermittent sunshine and chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Rivers State, Bayelsa State, Akwa Ibom State, and Cross River State.

The agency further forecast moderate rainfall and thunderstorms later in the day across parts of Oyo State, Osun State, Ondo State, Lagos State, Edo State, Delta State, Imo State, Abia State, Ebonyi State, Anambra State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Cross River State, and Akwa Ibom State.

On Tuesday, NiMet projected sunny conditions with patches of clouds across the northern states, while isolated thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected again over parts of Taraba State later in the day.

The agency also forecast cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine across the North-Central region throughout Tuesday.

In the South, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are expected during the afternoon or evening over parts of Ondo State, Osun State, Ogun State, Lagos State, Imo State, Abia State, Enugu State, Ebonyi State, Anambra State, Cross River State, Akwa Ibom State, Rivers State, Bayelsa State, Edo State, and Delta State.

By Wednesday, the agency expects sunny skies with patches of clouds across the northern region, while the North-Central zone will continue to experience cloudy conditions with periods of sunshine.

NiMet also predicted moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over parts of Delta State, Edo State, Bayelsa State, Cross River State, Akwa Ibom State, and Rivers State later in the day.

The agency warned that strong winds could precede rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas and advised residents to take safety precautions.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should ensure that loose objects are properly secured to avoid collisions and accidents,” the agency stated.

NiMet also cautioned motorists against driving during heavy rainfall and advised residents to disconnect electrical appliances during thunderstorms and avoid sheltering under tall trees due to the risk of falling branches.

The agency urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective operational planning.

In addition, NiMet warned that temperatures are expected to remain high in several parts of the country, resulting in thermal discomfort. Residents were advised to stay hydrated, wear breathable clothing, and remain in well-ventilated environments.

The agency encouraged the public to stay updated through regular weather reports on its official website, NiMet.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria continues to experience increasingly unpredictable weather patterns linked to seasonal transitions and climate variability, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms often resulting in flooding, traffic disruptions, and damage to infrastructure.

Experts say inadequate drainage systems, poor urban planning, and weak disaster preparedness mechanisms continue to worsen the impact of heavy rainfall in many communities.

At the same time, rising temperatures and heat conditions in parts of the country pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations including children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency says the weather outlook is intended to help residents, aviation operators, farmers, and emergency agencies prepare adequately for changing weather conditions.

Environmental experts have also stressed the importance of public awareness and early warning systems in reducing weather-related risks and disasters.

Residents in flood-prone communities are being urged to remain vigilant as the rainy season intensifies across several parts of the country.

WHAT’S NEXT

NiMet is expected to continue issuing regular weather forecasts and advisories as rainfall activity increases nationwide.

Emergency response agencies and state governments may also intensify monitoring and preparedness efforts in flood-prone and high-risk communities.

Meteorologists say more thunderstorms and rainfall activities are likely in the coming weeks as Nigeria progresses deeper into the rainy season.

BOTTOM LINE

NiMet’s three-day weather forecast indicates a mix of sunshine, thunderstorms, and rainfall across Nigeria, with southern states expected to experience more intense weather activity. Authorities are urging residents to take precautionary measures against strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rising temperatures as seasonal weather conditions continue to evolve.