Davido, Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr lead Nigeria’s presence on FIFA World Cup soundtrack

Key Points

Davido, Rema, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr have been featured on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled the tracklist on social media.

The project features global music stars from different continents and genres.

Nigerian artistes appear alongside international acts including Shakira, LISA, Anitta, Nelly Furtado and Latto.

The album is part of FIFA’s campaign to promote unity through football and music ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Main Story

Nigeria’s growing influence on the global music scene has received another major boost, with four of the country’s biggest stars—Davido, Rema, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr—earning spots on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album.

The tracklist was unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who described the project as an “extraordinarily strong music squad” assembled to soundtrack the world’s biggest football tournament.

The album forms part of FIFA’s broader entertainment strategy ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Rema features on GOALS alongside LISA and Anitta, while Ayra Starr teams up with American rapper Latto on SHOW ME.

Davido appears on NO PLACE LIKE HOME with Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado, while Burna Boy collaborates with Colombian superstar Shakira on DAI DAI.

The Issues

The inclusion of four Nigerian artistes on the FIFA World Cup album further highlights the global reach of Afrobeats and the increasing prominence of Nigerian music on the international stage.

Over the past decade, Nigerian artistes have become regular fixtures at major global events and entertainment projects, reflecting the genre’s expanding commercial and cultural influence.

The FIFA World Cup album also underscores the growing intersection between sports and entertainment, with music serving as a key vehicle for fan engagement and cultural exchange.

What’s Being Said

“The project brings together an extraordinarily strong music squad,” Infantino said.

“The album is designed to reflect global unity through football and music under the theme ‘Football Unites the World’,” FIFA stated.

What’s Next

The FIFA World Cup 2026 official album is expected to be released ahead of the tournament, offering fans a diverse collection of music from some of the world’s biggest stars.

With the competition set to take place across three North American countries, FIFA is expected to continue rolling out promotional initiatives aimed at building excitement and strengthening global engagement ahead of kickoff.

Bottom Line

The selection of Davido, Rema, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr for the FIFA World Cup 2026 official album reinforces Nigeria’s growing influence in global music and further cements Afrobeats as one of the world’s most dominant cultural exports.