Gunmen kidnap Adelabu’s sister, twin sons in Ibadan

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 4, 2026

Key Points

Gunmen abducted former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu’s younger sister and her twin sons in Ibadan

The victims were reportedly seized while on their way to school on Wednesday morning

Security agencies have launched investigations and rescue operations following the incident

Main Story

Armed gunmen have kidnapped the younger sister of former Minister of Power and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, alongside her twin sons in Ibadan.

The victims, identified as Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were reportedly abducted around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday while travelling to school in the Challenge area of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, who disclosed that the abductors intercepted the family and forcefully took them away.

According to the statement, Mrs John-Paul, 43, recently retired after serving in both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and First Bank Pension Custodian. Following her retirement, she relocated to Ibadan with her children while preparing to join her husband in the United States.

Awogboro said security agencies were immediately alerted after the incident and had commenced investigations aimed at securing the victims’ release and apprehending those responsible.

The kidnapping adds to growing security concerns in Oyo State, where incidents of abduction for ransom have continued to attract public attention. Recent security reports indicate that kidnappers increasingly target high-profile individuals, politicians, business executives and their relatives.

What’s Being Said

“The family of Adebayo Adelabu wishes to formally confirm the unfortunate kidnapping of his younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, alongside her twin sons in the early hours of Wednesday,” said Femi Awogboro, Media Aide to Adebayo Adelabu.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime,” Awogboro added.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said authorities were still verifying details of the incident at the time of reporting.

What’s Next

Security agencies are expected to intensify search-and-rescue operations across identified locations in Oyo State

Investigators are likely to review surveillance footage and intelligence reports linked to the abduction

The Adelabu family has appealed to the public to provide useful information through official security channels

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The latest kidnapping underscores the persistent security challenges facing parts of Oyo State despite ongoing law enforcement efforts. The abduction of relatives of prominent political figures is likely to renew calls for stronger anti-kidnapping measures and improved intelligence gathering across the state.