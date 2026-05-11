Tinubu arrives in Nairobi for Africa Forward Summit

Keypoints

President Bola Tinubu arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, at 12:18 a.m. on Monday.

The President is in Kenya to attend the Africa Forward Summit (also referred to as the Africa-France Summit).

The event is co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Discussions will focus on economic transformation, digital innovation, trade expansion, and climate resilience.

Tinubu is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Ojukwu and other cabinet members.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu reached Nairobi early Monday morning to join other African leaders for the Africa Forward Summit.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the President was received by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, alongside other senior officials and members of the Nigerian diplomatic mission.

The summit serves as a platform for African leaders, investors, and development partners to discuss growth and strategic partnerships across the continent.

Co-hosted by Presidents William Ruto of Kenya and Emmanuel Macron of France, the summit seeks to address infrastructure development and climate resilience.

Nigeria’s participation is intended to strengthen regional economic cooperation and reinforce the country’s leadership role within Africa.

During the visit, President Tinubu is expected to engage in bilateral meetings to advance diplomatic relations and promote the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda through international investment and trade partnerships.

The Issues

The summit aims to balance African-driven solutions with international partnerships, specifically through the involvement of France as a co-host.

A major focus remains on climate resilience and infrastructure, areas where many African nations currently face significant funding gaps.

Strengthening intra-African trade and digital innovation is viewed as essential for achieving the long-term prosperity discussed at the summit.

What’s Being Said

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga noted that the visit underscores Nigeria’s “commitment to advancing African unity” and regional economic cooperation.

Officials stated the summit provides “practical strategies designed to promote collective prosperity” across the continent.

Diplomatic observers highlighted that the presence of several key ministers indicates a focus on specific sectors like trade, agriculture, and the blue economy.

What’s Next

President Tinubu will participate in high-level plenary sessions alongside Presidents Ruto and Macron.

Bilateral meetings are scheduled between the Nigerian delegation and various African and international partners.

The summit is expected to conclude with a series of commitments focused on digital innovation and sustainable infrastructure projects.

Bottom Line

President Tinubu’s visit to Nairobi signals Nigeria’s intent to remain a central player in shaping continental investment policy and fostering economic ties between Africa and global partners like France.