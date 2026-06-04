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Home Business News SPORTS Week 48 Pool Result for Sat 30, May 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 48 Pool Result for Sat 30, May 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 48 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 48 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 48 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 48 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 48; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 30-May-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Manly Utd.Blacktown C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
2Marconi S.Rockdale0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
3Spirit FCA.Leichhardt0-:-01-:-2Away
4St George S.St George C.0-:-00-:-1Away
5Sydney O.SD RaidersVoidPPAway
6Sydney Utd.Sutherland0-:-10-:-1Away
7UNSWWollongong0-:-01-:-0Home
8B. AcademyNewcastle J.0-:-01-:-0Home
9Canterbury B.Inter Lions1-:-24-:-2Home
10Dulwich HillHills Utd.0-:-30-:-6Away
11Hakoah S.Bankstown C.1-:-11-:-2Away
12Hurstville Z.Rydalmere1-:-01-:-0Home
13Macarthur R.Central Coast0-:-01-:-0Home
14Prospect Utd.Northern T.0-:-20-:-3Away
15Gold Coast K.Eastern S.VoidPPScoreDraw
16Gold Coast U.Peninsula0-:-10-:-3Away
17Magic Utd.Qld Lions1-:-43-:-5Away
18OlympicBrisbane C.2-:-22-:-3Away
19RochedaleMoreton C.VoidPPAway
20Broadbeach U.St George W.VoidPPHome
21CabooltureCapalaba1-:-02-:-1Home
22IpswichRobina CityVoidPPHome
23RedlandsSC WanderersVoidPPScoreDraw
24Altona M.Oakleigh C.0-:-10-:-2Away
25AvondaleBentleigh G.2-:-04-:-0Home
26George CrossGreen Gully0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
27Hume CityS. Melbourne0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
28Melbourne C.Dandenong C.0-:-00-:-1Away
29St AlbansPreston Lions0-:-10-:-1Away
30Melbourne S.Langwarrin0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
31N. GeelongN. Sunshine0-:-02-:-0Home
32Western Utd.Northcote C.1-:-11-:-2Away
33ArmadalePerth Glory2-:-23-:-2Home
34Fremantle C.Perth RedStar0-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
35SorrentoBayswater0-:-01-:-2Away
36Stirling M.Balcatta2-:-03-:-1Home
37Western K.Perth Azzurri2-:-23-:-4Away
38Adelaide U.Playford0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
39NE Metro StarsCampbelltown3-:-04-:-0Home
40Para HillsCroydon0-:-21-:-5Away
41Sturt LionsFK Beograd0-:-12-:-1Home
42W. AdelaideAdelaide C.0-:-11-:-2Away
43AdamstownNewcastle O.2-:-02-:-0Home
44BroadmeadowsLambton J.1-:-02-:-1Home
45Charleton A.Weston BearsVoidPPScoreDraw
46Cooks HillValentineVoidPPScoreDraw
47Edgeworth E.KahibahVoidPPHome
48MaitlandB. Swansea1-:-02-:-1Home
49DevonportUlverstone0-:-01-:-0Home
Week 51 Pool Fixtures for Sat 20, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

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