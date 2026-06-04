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Home Business News SPORTS Week 49 Pool Result for Sat 6, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 49 Pool Result for Sat 6, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 49 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 49 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 49 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 49 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 49; SEASON: AUSSIE 2026; DATE: 06-June-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1A.LeichhardtManly Utd.-:--:-Saturday
2Blacktown C.Rockdale-:--:-Sunday
3Marconi S.Wollongong-:--:-Sunday
4SD RaidersUNSW-:--:-Saturday
5St George C.Sydney O.-:--:-Saturday
6St George S.Sutherland-:--:-Saturday
7WS WanderersSydney Utd.-:--:-Saturday
8Bankstown C.Northern T.-:--:-Saturday
9Dulwich HillCentral Coast-:--:-Saturday
10Hakoah S.Blacktown Sp-:--:-Saturday
11Hills Utd.B. Academy-:--:-Void
12Inter LionsHurstville Z.-:--:-Saturday
13Newcastle J.Prospect Utd.-:--:-Saturday
14RydalmereMacarthur R.-:--:-Saturday
15Western CityCanterbury B.-:--:-Saturday
16Brisbane C.Qld Lions-:--:-Saturday
17Gold Coast U.Wyn Wolves-:--:-Sunday
18Magic Utd.Brisbane R.-:--:-Saturday
19RochedalePeninsula-:--:-Saturday
20Brisbane S.Robina City-:--:-Saturday
21Broadbeach U.Holland Park-:--:-Saturday
22CabooltureIpswich-:--:-Saturday
23St George W.Redlands-:--:-Sunday
24SC WanderersNorth Star-:--:-Saturday
25DandenongGeorge Cross-:--:-Saturday
26S. MelbourneAltona M.-:--:-Sunday
27ManninghamWestern Utd.-:--:-Saturday
28Melbourne S.N. Geelong-:--:-Saturday
29N. SunshineMelbourne K.-:--:-Saturday
30P. MelbourneBrunswick C.-:--:-Saturday
31ArmadaleFremantle-:--:-Saturday
32BalcattaSorrento-:--:-Saturday
33Perth GloryOlympic K.-:--:-Saturday
34Perth RedStarWestern K.-:--:-Saturday
35Cockburn C.Subiaco-:--:-Saturday
36Inglewood U.Curtin Univ-:--:-Saturday
37Kingsley W.Quinns-:--:-Saturday
38Murdoch M.Mandurah C.-:--:-Saturday
39NedlandsJoondalup-:--:-Saturday
40CampbelltownPara Hills-:--:-Saturday
41FK BeogradNE Metro Stars-:--:-Saturday
42PlayfordAd. Comets-:--:-Saturday
43W. AdelaideAdelaide U.-:--:-Sunday
44Ad. AtleticoCumberland-:--:-Saturday
45Blue EaglesAdelaide O.-:--:-Saturday
46Salisbury U.C. Raiders-:--:-Saturday
47S. AdelaideAd. Cobras-:--:-Saturday
48CharlestownCooks Hill U.VoidPPPanel
49ArmeniaKazakhstan-:--:-Saturday
Week 51 Pool Fixtures for Sat 20, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

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