Customs hands over stolen luxury vehicles recovered at Tin Can Port to Canada

Key points

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over several stolen luxury vehicles traced to Canada to Canadian authorities.

The recovery followed months of intelligence sharing between the NCS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The intercepted vehicles included high-end brands such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Land Rover.

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has formally handed over a number of intercepted stolen luxury vehicles traced to Canada to the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Nasser Salihou.

The handover ceremony took place at the Tin Can Island Port and was conducted by the Customs Area Controller of the command, Frank Onyeka.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the recovery formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international confidence in Nigeria’s anti-smuggling and cargo intelligence systems.

According to Maiwada, the operation followed months of intelligence sharing and collaboration between the NCS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police after Canadian authorities traced several stolen luxury vehicles believed to have been illegally exported and smuggled into Nigeria through international shipping channels.

He disclosed that internal Customs documentation dated May 5 confirmed the interception of several high-end vehicles, including a 2019 Lexus RX350, 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550, 2023 Land Rover Range Rover, 2019 Lamborghini Huracán, 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible, 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, and a 2026 Toyota Tundra.

The Customs spokesperson stated that all the vehicles were confirmed to have been stolen and illegally exported before being traced to Nigeria.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Onyeka revealed that one of the vehicles, a Toyota Tacoma, was concealed inside a container transporting other vehicles and had not exited Customs control before intelligence received from Canadian authorities triggered immediate intervention.

He explained that once the intelligence alert and shipping documentation were received through official channels, officers of the command swiftly isolated the suspicious consignment and placed the vehicle under enforcement custody pending diplomatic verification.

“What appeared to be a routine cargo movement quickly evolved into an international criminal investigation. Once intelligence reached us, we placed the consignment under enforcement watch and secured the vehicle pending confirmation from Canadian authorities,” Onyeka said.

He added that the service deliberately delayed the final release of the vehicles until Canadian officials arrived personally to complete identification and recovery procedures.

“We had individuals attempting to intervene on behalf of others, but this case was highly sensitive. We insisted the handover must be directly to the Canadian government to preserve the integrity of the process,” he stated.

According to Onyeka, the successful interception highlights the NCS’ commitment to dismantling transnational vehicle theft syndicates that exploit global shipping routes to traffic stolen vehicles across continents.

He noted that the operation further demonstrated the growing cooperation between Nigeria and Canada in intelligence sharing, cargo profiling, and maritime enforcement aimed at combating organised cross-border crimes involving stolen assets, illicit trade, and related fraudulent activities.

The issues

The interception of stolen luxury vehicles underscores the increasing sophistication of international vehicle theft syndicates and the role of global shipping networks in facilitating transnational organised crime.

Experts say Nigeria’s ports remain vulnerable to smuggling activities due to high cargo volumes, document falsification, and the complex nature of international trade logistics.

The incident also raises broader concerns about the activities of criminal networks involved in illegal automobile trafficking, money laundering, and customs fraud across international borders.

What’s being said

The Nigeria Customs Service says the successful operation reflects the agency’s improved intelligence capabilities and commitment to international collaboration in combating transnational crimes.

Canadian authorities have also commended the cooperation between both countries, describing the recovery as a significant step in strengthening cross-border law enforcement partnerships.

Security and maritime experts believe sustained intelligence sharing and stricter cargo profiling will be critical to curbing international smuggling and stolen vehicle trafficking through African ports.

What’s next

Authorities are expected to intensify intelligence-driven cargo inspections and strengthen collaboration between Nigerian and international law enforcement agencies.

The NCS is also likely to expand the deployment of cargo profiling systems and enforcement monitoring at major ports to detect suspicious consignments earlier.

Further investigations may also be conducted to identify individuals or syndicates linked to the smuggling of the stolen vehicles into Nigeria.

Bottom line

The handover of intercepted stolen luxury vehicles to Canadian authorities marks another milestone in Nigeria’s fight against transnational smuggling and organised crime. The operation highlights the growing importance of international intelligence sharing and maritime enforcement in tackling global vehicle theft syndicates and strengthening port security.