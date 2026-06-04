Nigeria’s FDI falls to $135 million despite capital inflow surge

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 4, 2026

Key Points

Foreign Direct Investment declined to $135.08 million in Q1 2026

Overall capital importation rose sharply to $10.37 billion during the quarter

Portfolio investments continued to dominate foreign capital inflows

Main Story

The figure represents a decline from the $357.80 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 and highlights the continued weakness of long-term investment flows into Africa’s largest economy.

The decline occurred even as total capital importation rose to $10.37 billion during the quarter, up from $6.44 billion in Q4 2025 and $5.64 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

According to the NBS, equity investment accounted for $120.34 million of total FDI inflows, while other capital contributed $14.74 million.

Meanwhile, portfolio investments remained the dominant component of foreign capital inflows, reflecting strong investor participation in money market instruments and government securities.

Economists generally regard FDI as a more stable source of foreign capital because it is typically linked to business expansion, infrastructure projects, industrial development and job creation.

The Issues

The widening gap between portfolio investment and FDI continues to raise questions about Nigeria’s ability to attract long-term productive capital.

While reforms in the foreign exchange market and monetary policy have improved investor sentiment, concerns around infrastructure deficits, policy consistency, energy costs and regulatory uncertainty remain factors influencing long-term investment decisions.

What’s Being Said

“Foreign Direct Investment stood at $135.08 million in Q1 2026,” the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

Economic analysts have noted that while higher portfolio inflows provide foreign exchange support, sustainable economic growth requires stronger investments in factories, infrastructure and productive enterprises.

What’s Next

Policymakers are expected to continue reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s investment climate

Investors will closely monitor economic stability, inflation and exchange rate management

Future capital importation reports will indicate whether FDI inflows begin to recover during the remainder of 2026

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s record capital inflows mask an underlying challenge—foreign investors remain far more comfortable buying financial assets than making long-term commitments to the real economy. Until FDI strengthens meaningfully, questions about sustainable investment-led growth are likely to persist.