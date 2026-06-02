Key points

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project is marking its 10th anniversary by showcasing a comprehensive scorecard of achievements in Ogoniland.

HYPREP has successfully closed out 30 out of the 65 hydrocarbon-impacted sites investigated and recommended for remediation by UNEP.

The project has planted 1,537,885 mangrove seedlings, leading what is described as the world’s largest restoration of oil-degraded mangroves.

Operational cleanups have successfully restored over 1000 ha of shoreline and 560 ha with thriving, multi-species mangroves.

Socio-economic achievements include the creation of over 7,000 direct jobs and providing training and start-up kits to thousands of local youth and women.

Main Story

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has made significant progress in restoring fragile ecosystems, with mangrove restoration and shoreline clean up in heavily impacted areas of the Ogoniland.

Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, the HYPREP Project Coordinator, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The HYPREP, he said, is marking its 10th anniversary by showcasing a comprehensive scorecard of achievements in the environmental and socio-economic restoration of Ogoniland. The Ogoni Cleanup was launched at the Bodo waterfront by the Federal Government of Nigeria on June 2, 2016, while the HYPREP Project Coordination Office (PCO) was established in February 2017 to coordinate the cleanup.

On this anniversary, HYPREP celebrates the ongoing progress in restoring the environmental integrity and socio-economic well-being of Ogoniland, in line with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recommendations. Over the intervening years, the project has transitioned from its foundational phases to high-impact delivery across its core mandate areas.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. The project’s impact and implementation successes are achieved through deliberate and sustained involvement of the Ogoni community and other stakeholders. Zabbey commended the support from various local and international stakeholders and reiterated commitment to the comprehensive remediation of the hydrocarbon-impacted environment and restoration of livelihood in affected communities.

The project’s transformative actions are evident in key milestones across the thematic areas highlighted thus: Environmental Remediation and Mangrove Restoration: Significant progress has been made in remediating hydrocarbon-impacted sites. Mangrove restoration efforts continue to advance, ensuring the revival of fragile coastal ecosystems. We have closed out 30 out of the 65 sites that UNEP investigated and recommended for remediation. Currently, 17 medium-risk complex sites are being remediated, while detailed site characterisation of the remaining 18 high-risk complex sites is progressing towards scoping for remediation execution.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. The Project is leading the world’s largest restoration of oil-degraded mangroves. As of today, a total of 1,537,885 mangrove seedlings of different species (red, white and black) have been planted.

The HYPREP PC said that the successful cleanup of over 1000 ha of shoreline and the restoration of 560 ha with thriving, multi-species mangroves is stimulating biodiversity recovery and enhancing local fisheries. He said that Phase II of the shoreline cleanup and mangrove restoration is underway, and that they were close to achieve total water supply coverage in the Ogoni communities.

Zabbey added that 49 communities have so far been reticulated through multiple water schemes and booster stations designed to deliver safe drinking water across Ogoni. The Ogoni Specialist Hospital and the 43-bed cottage hospital are nearing completion, significantly enhancing local healthcare delivery.

The Issues

Completing the detailed characterisation and scoping for the remaining 18 high-risk complex sites requiring environmental remediation.

Finalizing the construction and equipping of regional healthcare facilities, including the Ogoni Specialist Hospital and a 43-bed cottage hospital.

Implementing a five-year interim management plan for the Ogoni mangrove wetland following its official Ramsar designation certificate.

What’s Being Said

Detailing how multiple local medical centres are being upgraded with modern infrastructure, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey stated: “We have strengthened three hospitals and a health centre, while an additional four health facilities in Ogoni are currently being strengthened through renovation and supply of state-of-the-art medical equipment.”

Outlining the deployment of specialized emergency transport resources to support regional clinics, Zabbey noted: “To enhance emergency and referral services, HYPREP has donated five ambulances to four general hospitals and one health centre in Ogoni, even as the Project conducts periodic medical outreaches in the area,”

Explaining how the cleanup operations have been tied to structural human growth and federal mandates, he said: “In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, HYPREP has integrated environmental cleanup with human capacity building and transformed the socio-ecological landscape of Ogoniland.”

Enumerating the specialized vocational and technical fields opened up to local youths and women, he added: “Prominent among them are the creation of over 7,000 direct jobs and the training of Ogoni youth and women in high-demand skills in Creative Arts, Cabin Crew, Seafaring, and Mechatronics.”

Listing additional heavy industrial and technical skill sets provided to community beneficiaries, Zabbey remarked: “Other high-demand skill training programmes initiated for Ogoni youth and women include Commercial Diving and Underwater Welding, Mud logging, Full Stack Development, Cybersecurity, GIS and cloud mapping, rigging, among others,”

Disclosing the upcoming publication of data tracking the broader community impacts of their remediation work, he revealed: “The socio-economic study of Ogoni has been completed, and the study report will be launched in the coming weeks.”

What’s Next

Project officials will proceed with executing Phase II of the shoreline cleanup and multi-species mangrove restoration.

Teams will launch the completed socio-economic study report of Ogoni in the coming weeks.

HYPREP will continue implementing a five-year interim management plan for the Ogoni mangrove wetland and advance its recently launched bird survey of the Ogoni creeks.

Bottom Line

Marking a decade since the launch of the Ogoni Cleanup, HYPREP has transitioned into high-impact delivery by closing out 30 UNEP-recommended sites, planting over 1.5 million mangrove seedlings, reticulating water to 49 communities, and training thousands of youth and women in high-demand technical skills to drive sustainable socio-ecological development.