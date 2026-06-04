Foreign capital inflows rise 84% to $10.37 billion in Q1 2026

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 4, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria attracted $10.37 billion in capital importation during Q1 2026

Portfolio investments accounted for more than 95% of total inflows

The United Kingdom and United States remained the largest sources of foreign capital

Main Story

Nigeria recorded $10.37 billion in capital importation during the first quarter of 2026, representing an 83.8% increase from the $5.64 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that capital inflows also increased by 61% from the $6.44 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, highlighting growing foreign investor interest in Nigerian financial assets.

Portfolio investments remained the dominant source of inflows, contributing $9.86 billion or 95.1% of total capital imported into the country. Money market instruments accounted for $6.50 billion, while bond investments attracted $3.23 billion.

The banking sector emerged as the largest recipient of foreign capital, attracting $7.55 billion, followed by the financing sector with $2.43 billion. Together, both sectors accounted for more than 96% of total inflows during the quarter.

The United Kingdom led foreign capital sources with $5.08 billion, representing nearly half of total inflows. The United States contributed $3.18 billion, while South Africa accounted for $983.8 million.

Among financial institutions, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria processed the highest volume of capital inflows at $4.41 billion, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank with $2.78 billion.

The latest figures reflect sustained investor confidence in Nigeria’s fixed-income market, driven by elevated yields, exchange rate reforms and tighter monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Issues

The strong inflow figures continue to reveal a structural imbalance in Nigeria’s foreign investment profile. While portfolio investments surged, productive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, health and education attracted relatively limited capital.

Analysts have repeatedly argued that long-term economic growth depends on stronger foreign direct investment rather than short-term portfolio flows, which can quickly exit markets during periods of uncertainty.

What’s Being Said

“In Q1 2026, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $10.37 billion, higher than the $5.64 billion recorded in Q1 2025,” the National Bureau of Statistics stated in its report.

Analysts say the surge reflects investor confidence in Nigeria’s monetary reforms and attractive fixed-income returns, although concerns remain about the concentration of inflows in financial assets.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor future decisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding interest rates

Market participants are expected to watch exchange rate stability and inflation trends throughout the year

The NBS will publish second-quarter capital importation data later in 2026, providing further insight into investment patterns

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria is attracting significantly more foreign capital, but most of the money is flowing into short-term financial instruments rather than productive sectors. Sustaining investor confidence while increasing long-term investments remains one of the country’s biggest economic challenges.