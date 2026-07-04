NiMet forecasts three days of sunshine, cloudiness and thunderstorms nationwide

Key points

NiMet has forecast sunshine, cloudiness and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Saturday to Monday.

Northern states will experience sunny skies with patches of clouds and isolated thunderstorms.

Moderate rainfall is expected across parts of the North Central and Southern regions throughout the forecast period.

Coastal states may experience continuous rainfall, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

The agency advised residents and airline operators to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Main Story

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a mix of sunshine, cloudiness and thunderstorms across Nigeria from Saturday, July 4, to Monday, July 6, warning residents in coastal areas to prepare for possible flash flooding.

In its three-day weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja, the agency forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over most parts of the northern region on Saturday, with chances of morning thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall in parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states.

NiMet said thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected later in the day over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.

For the North Central region, the agency predicted morning thunderstorms over Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, with rainfall expected to extend to Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa and the FCT during the afternoon and evening.

In the southern region, moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Ondo, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa states during the morning, while thunderstorms and moderate rains are forecast across the region later in the day.

On Sunday, NiMet projected morning thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba states, with more widespread thunderstorms anticipated later across Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa.

The agency also forecast morning rainfall over parts of Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory, followed by thunderstorms across the North Central region later in the day.

In the South, light rainfall is expected over Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers states in the morning before moderate thunderstorms spread across the region.

For Monday, NiMet forecast partly cloudy skies over the northern region with morning thunderstorms likely in parts of Bauchi, Jigawa and Yobe states, while moderate rainfall is expected across the region later in the day.

The agency also predicted sunny intervals over the North Central region in the morning before thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening.

Southern states are expected to experience cloudy conditions with light morning rainfall over Edo, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, followed by widespread thunderstorms later in the day.

The Issues

The forecast comes amid the peak of Nigeria’s rainy season, when heavy rainfall often results in flash flooding, particularly in low-lying coastal communities.

Strong winds accompanying thunderstorms also pose risks to lives, property, transportation and electricity infrastructure, while adverse weather conditions could disrupt flight operations and road travel.

The forecast underscores the importance of timely weather information in reducing disaster risks and improving public safety.

What’s Being Said

NiMet urged residents to take necessary safety precautions, warning that strong winds may precede thunderstorms in affected areas.

The agency stated:

“The expected continuous rains over the coastal areas of the South have good prospects of flash flooding. Avoid driving or wading through flood waters. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided.”

It also advised Nigerians to disconnect electrical appliances during storms and stay away from tall trees to reduce the risk of injury from falling branches.

For the aviation sector, NiMet urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning, while encouraging residents to remain updated through its regular weather advisories.

What’s Next

NiMet is expected to continue monitoring weather conditions and issue regular updates throughout the rainy season as atmospheric conditions evolve.

Emergency management agencies and state governments may also intensify flood preparedness and public awareness campaigns in areas identified as vulnerable to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Residents are advised to monitor official weather forecasts and comply with safety advisories, particularly in flood-prone communities.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is expected to experience a combination of sunshine, cloudiness and thunderstorms over the next three days, with moderate rainfall forecast across most parts of the country. While the rains are typical of the season, NiMet has warned of possible flash flooding in coastal states and urged residents to take precautionary measures to protect lives and property.