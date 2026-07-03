271 more Nigerians to arrive from South Africa as evacuation continues

Key points

271 Nigerians are expected to arrive in Lagos from South Africa on Friday.

The latest batch follows the evacuation of 593 Nigerians in earlier operations.

Three additional evacuation flights are scheduled to bring home about 700 more registered Nigerians.

The Federal Government denied allegations that Nigerian Mission officials demanded payment from intending evacuees.

Authorities reaffirmed that all evacuation flights are fully funded by the Federal Government.

Main Story

The Federal Government has announced that another 271 Nigerians affected by the recent anti-illegal immigration protests and unrest in South Africa will arrive in Lagos on Friday as the ongoing evacuation exercise enters its third phase.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, stating that the evacuation flight is expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 5:30 a.m.

According to the ministry, the latest batch will bring the total number of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa to 864, following the successful evacuation of 593 citizens in previous operations.

The ministry recalled that the first batch of 258 evacuees arrived in Lagos on June 11 aboard a special Air Peace flight and was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, before being handed over to relevant ministries, departments and agencies for documentation and profiling.

It explained that logistical challenges delayed the second evacuation exercise, forcing some stranded Nigerians to remain temporarily at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, where they were accommodated and provided with welfare support.

According to the ministry, a Nigerian philanthropist sponsored the return of 66 stranded citizens who arrived in Lagos on June 24, while another 269 evacuees returned on June 30 aboard the second government-arranged evacuation flight.

The ministry added that three additional evacuation flights would be operated in the coming days to repatriate about 700 more Nigerians who have voluntarily registered, undergone screening and received clearance to return home.

The latest evacuation follows renewed anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of South Africa that have escalated into sporadic violence and attacks on foreign-owned businesses in some communities. Although South African authorities maintain that the protests are directed at undocumented migrants rather than specific nationalities, the unrest has affected many foreign nationals, including Nigerians, prompting renewed diplomatic intervention.

The Issues

The renewed unrest has revived concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, where foreign nationals have repeatedly become targets during periods of economic hardship and heightened anti-immigration sentiment.

The situation has also underscored the responsibility of governments to protect their citizens abroad while ensuring timely consular assistance during emergencies.

In addition, allegations that officials of the Nigerian High Commission demanded payment from intending evacuees raised concerns over the transparency of the evacuation process, although the Federal Government has categorically denied the claims.

What’s Being Said

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed reports that officials of the Nigerian Mission demanded money from Nigerians seeking evacuation.

According to the ministry:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to place on record that all the special evacuation flights are fully paid for by the Federal Government and at no cost to the returnees.”

Describing the allegations as false, the ministry added:

“This clarification is necessitated by insinuations and false allegations that some staff of the Nigerian Mission were requesting money before enlisting our nationals for the evacuation flights. That is totally false, fake news, and should be discarded.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to Nigerians abroad, the ministry stated:

“The evacuation process clearly underscores the priority accorded to the protection of Nigerian citizens overseas, which remains a central pillar of Nigeria’s foreign policy and a core responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

It added:

“The lives of Nigerians living abroad matter, and we are trying our best as a Ministry to give them a sense of belonging.”

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to operate three additional evacuation flights in the coming days to repatriate approximately 700 more Nigerians who have completed registration and clearance procedures.

Relevant ministries, departments and agencies will continue documenting, profiling and supporting returnees upon arrival while monitoring developments in South Africa in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission and South African authorities.

Bottom Line

The arrival of another 271 Nigerians marks the continuation of the Federal Government’s evacuation effort in response to renewed unrest in South Africa. While authorities maintain that the exercise is free and well coordinated, the operation highlights the recurring impact of xenophobic tensions on African migrants and Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to protecting its citizens overseas.