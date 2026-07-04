Delta moves to make 13th-month salary permanent, approves recruitment of teachers

Key points

Delta Executive Council has approved the institutionalisation of a 13th-month salary for civil servants.

An executive bill will be sent to the Delta House of Assembly to give the policy legal backing.

The council also approved the recruitment of additional secondary school teachers to address manpower shortages.

Technical colleges in Oghareki and Irri will be equipped to enhance technical and vocational education.

The council also approved new transport routes and the appointment of a traditional ruler.

Main Story

The Delta State Executive Council has approved the institutionalisation of a 13th-month salary for civil servants, a move that will make the annual payment a permanent statutory benefit subject to legislative approval.

The council also approved the recruitment of additional secondary school teachers and the equipping of technical colleges as part of measures aimed at strengthening workers’ welfare, improving education and enhancing public service delivery across the state.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, announced the decisions on Friday while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba.

According to Aniagwu, the council approved a memorandum presented by the governor seeking to make the payment of the 13th-month salary a legal entitlement for civil servants rather than a discretionary benefit.

He said an executive bill would be transmitted to the Delta State House of Assembly to provide the necessary legislative framework for the policy.

Aniagwu explained that once enacted into law, the annual payment would become a guaranteed welfare package for civil servants regardless of changes in government.

The commissioner also disclosed that the council considered the shortage of teachers in public secondary schools, particularly in science subjects, and directed the Ministry of Secondary Education to prepare a comprehensive memorandum indicating the number of teachers required for immediate recruitment.

He said the council had, in principle, approved the employment of additional teachers to address manpower gaps and improve the quality of education across the state’s public secondary schools.

As part of efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education, the council approved the procurement and installation of equipment for the Technical College in Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

It also approved the equipping of the Technical College in Irri upon the completion of ongoing construction works.

Aniagwu said the approvals reflected the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to producing a skilled workforce by revitalising technical education and promoting entrepreneurship among young people.

The council further approved the creation of additional transport routes across the state and confirmed the appointment of Dr Goodnews Goodman Agbi, Athuaro I, as the Ovie of Oyede Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area.

The Issues

The institutionalisation of the 13th-month salary is expected to strengthen job security and improve workers’ welfare by ensuring that the annual payment is protected by law rather than dependent on the discretion of successive administrations.

The approval to recruit more teachers comes amid growing concerns over shortages of qualified educators, particularly in science and technical subjects, which have affected learning outcomes in many public schools.

The decision to equip technical colleges also aligns with broader efforts to expand technical and vocational education as a strategy for addressing youth unemployment and closing skills gaps in the labour market.

What’s Being Said

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said:

“Once the bill is passed into law, workers in the state will continue to enjoy the benefit beyond the tenure of the present administration.”

He added that the approvals demonstrate the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare, expanding access to quality education, revitalising technical education, strengthening healthcare delivery and enhancing public service across Delta State.

What’s Next

The Delta State Government will transmit the executive bill on the 13th-month salary to the Delta State House of Assembly for legislative consideration.

The Ministry of Secondary Education is also expected to submit details of teacher shortages to facilitate the recruitment process, while procurement of equipment for the technical colleges and implementation of the approved transport initiatives will commence in line with the council’s resolutions.

Bottom Line

The Delta State Executive Council has taken significant steps to strengthen workers’ welfare and education by moving to make the 13th-month salary a permanent legal entitlement, approving the recruitment of additional teachers and investing in technical education. If implemented, the measures are expected to improve public service delivery, enhance workforce development and promote long-term socio-economic growth in the state.