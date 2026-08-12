NHRC urges Nigerians to reject identity politics, hold leaders accountable

Key points

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged Nigerians to reject identity-based politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission called on citizens to assess political leaders based on competence, service delivery and respect for human rights.

NHRC Executive Secretary, Dr Tony Ojukwu, condemned alleged comments by Sheikh Sani Jingir, describing them as hate speech and incitement to religious hatred.

Ojukwu warned that divisive religious rhetoric could undermine peaceful coexistence and trigger violence.

He called on the police, DSS and other relevant authorities to investigate, arrest and prosecute Jingir if the allegations are established.

The commission urged religious leaders, traditional rulers and politicians to refrain from rhetoric capable of deepening religious and political divisions.

NHRC said enforcement of the law should apply regardless of an individual’s status or political affiliation.

Main Story

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged Nigerians to reject identity politics and judge political leaders by their competence, performance, service delivery and respect for human rights, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr Tony Ojukwu, made the call in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to comments allegedly made by Sheikh Sani Jingir on Sunday.

Ojukwu expressed concern over what he described as an attempt to promote religiously exclusive politics, warning that such rhetoric could further divide Nigerians at a time when political activities ahead of the 2027 elections are already gathering momentum.

According to him, comments urging citizens to organise politically along religious lines constitute a threat to the principles of equality, non-discrimination and peaceful coexistence guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.

The NHRC Executive Secretary described the alleged remarks as hate speech and incitement to religious hatred and potential violence, saying political competition must not be allowed to become a platform for religious mobilisation against other citizens.

He warned that allowing inflammatory statements to go unchecked could embolden other influential figures to make increasingly dangerous remarks.

Ojukwu therefore called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action.

He stressed that any prosecution arising from the alleged comments should be based on the law and should apply regardless of the individual’s status or political affiliation.

The Issues

The NHRC’s intervention comes against the backdrop of concerns over the role of religion and identity in Nigeria’s political discourse.

With the 2027 elections approaching, political mobilisation along ethnic, religious and regional lines could intensify, raising concerns about hate speech, misinformation, intimidation and possible violence.

The key challenge is balancing freedom of expression and political participation with the need to prevent speech that crosses into incitement and threatens the rights and safety of others.

The commission’s position also raises a broader question about political accountability: whether voters should be mobilised primarily around religious or ethnic identity, or whether elections should focus on leadership competence, policies, economic performance and respect for citizens’ rights.

What’s Being Said

Dr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, NHRC

Ojukwu condemned what he described as religiously divisive political mobilisation, warning that Nigeria could not afford to ignore inflammatory rhetoric ahead of another general election.

“We cannot afford to look away.”

He warned that failure to respond could encourage influential figures from different religious communities to make increasingly provocative statements.

“That path leads only to crisis.”

Ojukwu urged security and law-enforcement authorities to act where the law has been breached, stressing that accountability should not depend on political connections or social status.

He also called on religious leaders, traditional rulers and politicians to avoid rhetoric capable of deepening divisions among Nigerians.

What’s Next

The NHRC is calling for relevant security and law-enforcement agencies to examine the allegations and determine whether they meet the legal threshold for prosecution.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the commission is urging political, religious and traditional leaders to promote peaceful political participation and discourage identity-based mobilisation.

The wider expectation is that Nigerians will focus more closely on candidates’ records, policies, competence, service delivery and commitment to human rights as the country moves towards the 2027 elections.

Bottom Line

The NHRC’s warning is ultimately about what kind of politics Nigeria wants ahead of 2027. At a time when religious and ethnic identities can easily become political fault lines, the commission is urging Nigerians to shift the conversation from “who are you?” to “what can you deliver?”

For the NHRC, political identity should not become a licence for division, and influential voices must recognise that words capable of provoking hatred or violence can have consequences far beyond the campaign trail.