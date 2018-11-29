Nigeria’s Prosperity Ranking Rises to 129th on Legatum Index

Nigeria has climbed up three positions on the 2018 Legatum Prosperity Index to become 129th among the world’s 149 countries.

The Legatum Prosperity Index is an annual ranking developed by the Legatum Institute, a division of the United Arab Emirates-based private investment firm, Legatum.

The annual prosperity index, which was published on LPI’s official website, www.prosperity.com , on Wednesday, showed that Nigeria, which scored 50.10 per cent, was overtaken by South Africa (68th), Ghana (84th) and Kenya (97th), among others.