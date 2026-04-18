Cunha Goal pushes Man United closer to Champions League return

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 19, 2026

Key Points

Manchester United beat Chelsea 1-0 to strengthen top-five position

Matheus Cunha scores decisive goal before halftime

Chelsea’s fourth straight defeat dents Champions League hopes

Main Story

Manchester United boosted their chances of returning to the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, opening a 10-point gap over their sixth-placed rivals.

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the match two minutes before halftime, finishing from a Bruno Fernandes assist — his 18th of the Premier League campaign.

United, currently third, delivered a disciplined performance despite fielding a makeshift defence due to injuries and suspensions. Chelsea, meanwhile, struggled in attack, missing key forward Joao Pedro and failing to convert multiple chances.

The defeat marks Chelsea’s fourth consecutive league loss, placing manager Liam Rosenior under mounting pressure just months into his tenure.

What’s Being Said

“We showed resilience and discipline… this result is massive for our season,” said Michael Carrick, Interim Manager, Manchester United.

“We lacked the clinical edge again… that’s been our issue,” said Liam Rosenior, Manager, Chelsea.

What’s Next

Manchester United aim to secure a top-five finish with five games remaining

Chelsea face increasing pressure to salvage European qualification hopes

United’s managerial decision for next season remains unresolved

The Bottom Line: Manchester United are within touching distance of Champions League football, while Chelsea’s season is rapidly collapsing under persistent attacking inefficiencies.