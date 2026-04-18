Real Sociedad beat Atletico on penalties to win Copa del Rey

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 19, 2026

Key Points

Real Sociedad defeat Atletico Madrid 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 draw

Ander Barrenetxea scores fastest goal in Copa del Rey final history

Pablo Marin converts decisive penalty to seal fourth title

Main Story

Real Sociedad clinched their fourth Copa del Rey title after defeating Atletico Madrid 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in a dramatic final in Seville on Saturday.

The Basque side made a blistering start, taking the lead just 14 seconds into the match through Ander Barrenetxea — the fastest goal ever recorded in a Copa del Rey final. Atletico responded through Ademola Lookman before Mikel Oyarzabal restored Sociedad’s lead from the penalty spot.

Julian Alvarez equalised in the second half to force extra time, but neither side could find a winner, sending the match into penalties. Sociedad goalkeeper Unai Marrero proved decisive, saving efforts from Alexander Sorloth and Alvarez before Pablo Marin converted the winning spot-kick.

The victory marks a remarkable turnaround for Sociedad under coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who revitalised the team after a difficult start to the season.

What’s Being Said

“This team showed character and belief… we deserved this trophy,” said Pellegrino Matarazzo, Manager, Real Sociedad.

“We had our chances but didn’t take them… penalties are always cruel,” said Diego Simeone, Manager, Atletico Madrid.

What’s Next

Atletico shift focus to Champions League semi-final against Arsenal

Real Sociedad aim to build momentum heading into next La Liga fixtures

Antoine Griezmann expected to leave Atletico at season’s end

The Bottom Line: Real Sociedad’s triumph underscores the impact of managerial stability and tactical clarity, while Atletico’s missed chances highlight a season of near-success without silverware.