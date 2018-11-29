Nepal Teen Sets New 126-hour New Guinness Dance Record

A 17-year-old Nepali girl Bandana Nepal had danced for 126 consecutive hours to set the Guinness World Records on “Longest Dancing Marathon by an Individual”.

Nepal started the solo dance from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28 to contest for the record, according to the event management officials.

She performed in Nepali music in Kathmandu amid the presence of witnesses, including family members and the media.

With the 126 hours dance, she has broken the record of Kalamandalam Hemlatha from India who danced for 123 hours and 15 minutes in 2011.

With a smile on her face, Nepal danced her way to victory when she shook her hips and wiggled her neck for six days without sleep, rest and proper food.

“I am very glad to see my daughter being able to keep the world record. This achievement is not hers alone; she has set the nation’s name at the global front.

‘’It’s a moment of pride for all of us,” Ram Nepal, the father of Bandana Nepal said.

He added that his daughter’s victory would inspire other women, girls and Nepalese citizens to dream big and achieve it.

The teenager, who hails from eastern district Dhankuta, started dancing at the age of five and has been trained in Nepal and India.

Bandana, who is currently studying Business Management in Grade 12 in Kathmandu, had danced for 100 hours as preparation for the new record.

During the entire performance, Bandana was supported by her friends and family, who danced along with her and motivated her to achieve the target.

In the short breaks, she was provided with energy drink, milk and high-nutrient food.