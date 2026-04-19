LASU Professor: AI and digital forensics key to “predictive” policing

Keypoints

Prof. Adedeji Oyenuga , a Criminology expert at Lagos State University (LASU), advocates for a shift from reactive to predictive security using AI.

, a Criminology expert at Lagos State University (LASU), advocates for a shift from reactive to using AI. AI simulations and reconstructions are being used to expose premeditated crimes, such as “planned accidents,” by providing empirical data that traditional methods miss.

and reconstructions are being used to expose premeditated crimes, such as “planned accidents,” by providing empirical data that traditional methods miss. Digital footprints left by online activity are now considered indispensable evidence in modern criminal investigations.

left by online activity are now considered indispensable evidence in modern criminal investigations. University curricula must be updated to include practical digital forensic training to prepare the next generation of security professionals.

must be updated to include practical digital forensic training to prepare the next generation of security professionals. Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is emerging as a new challenge, as advanced encryption will make it harder for investigators to decrypt digital evidence.

Main Story

Nigeria’s security landscape needs to stop waiting for crimes to happen and start predicting them. That was the core message from Prof. Adedeji Oyenuga during the LASU Criminology and Security Studies Lecture Series on Saturday.

According to the Professor, the traditional way of investigating crimes is too slow for the digital age. By using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), law enforcement can analyze patterns to anticipate incidents before they even occur.

Prof. Oyenuga shared a striking example of how this works in the real world: he recently used an AI simulation to reconstruct a vehicle accident.

The technology proved that the crash wasn’t an accident at all, but a planned event. The evidence was so undeniable that the suspect fled rather than face further questioning.

However, he warned that AI isn’t perfect; it can “hallucinate” or provide misleading data if the investigator doesn’t have the right training to manage the tools properly.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the technical-skills gap; most Nigerian security personnel are trained in traditional policing and lack the “digital literacy” to handle forensic software. Authorities must solve the problem of AI-hallucination, as reliance on a faulty simulation could lead to wrongful accusations if not verified by a human expert.

Furthermore, there is a quantum-encryption risk; as criminals begin using “Post-Quantum Cryptography,” current forensic tools may become obsolete, making digital evidence impossible to read. To stay ahead, LASU and other Nigerian universities must move beyond textbooks and provide students with “hands-on” labs where they can practice hacking, tracking, and reconstructing crimes in a safe environment.

What’s Being Said

“Security practice must evolve from a reactive approach to a more predictive and preventive model,” stated Prof. Adedeji Oyenuga .

. Mr. Michael Graziano, a digital security expert, warned that the transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography will make “decrypting evidence increasingly challenging.”

What’s Next

Practical training sessions in digital forensics are expected to be expanded within LASU’s Master’s Programme to include more “live” crime scene reconstructions.

in digital forensics are expected to be expanded within LASU’s Master’s Programme to include more “live” crime scene reconstructions. Collaboration between police and academia may increase as law enforcement agencies seek expert help with complex digital cases involving AI.

may increase as law enforcement agencies seek expert help with complex digital cases involving AI. A review of the national curriculum for criminology students might be proposed to ensure that “quantum-era” security challenges are being taught in 2026.

for criminology students might be proposed to ensure that “quantum-era” security challenges are being taught in 2026. New software acquisitions by Nigerian forensic labs are anticipated to help investigators keep pace with the sophisticated digital tools used by modern criminals.

Bottom Line The “police of the future” in Nigeria won’t just carry handcuffs; they will carry code. Prof. Oyenuga’s call for an AI-driven security model is a reminder that in 2026, the most important evidence isn’t always found on the ground—it’s often hidden in the data.