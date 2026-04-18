Spurs held by Brighton as De Zerbi backs survival fight

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| April 19, 2026

Key Points

Tottenham draw 2-2 with Brighton, remain 18th in Premier League

Georginio Rutter’s late equaliser cancels Xavi Simons’ goal

Roberto De Zerbi insists Spurs can still win remaining five games

Main Story

Tottenham Hotspur’s relegation fears deepened after a 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday, leaving the North London side in 18th place with just five matches remaining in the Premier League season.

Spurs twice took the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Xavi Simons’ 77th-minute strike appearing to secure all three points before Brighton’s Georginio Rutter netted a late equaliser to stun the home crowd.

The result leaves Tottenham one point behind West Ham and two adrift of Nottingham Forest, intensifying pressure on manager Roberto De Zerbi, who recently took charge as the club’s third coach this season. The Italian admitted the outcome felt like a defeat but maintained belief in his squad’s survival chances.

Tottenham have now gone winless in the league since December, a run that has dragged them into the relegation zone despite boasting one of the most valuable squads in world football.

What’s Being Said

“It’s not finished yet, we have another five games… this team is able to win five games in a row,” said Roberto De Zerbi, Manager, Tottenham Hotspur.

“They have unbelievable players… enough quality in their squad to make it happen,” said Fabian Hurzeler, Manager, Brighton.

What’s Next

Tottenham face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a must-win fixture next week

Remaining fixtures include Aston Villa, Leeds, Chelsea, and Everton

Relegation rivals West Ham and Nottingham Forest continue to pick up points

The Bottom Line: Tottenham’s survival now hinges less on potential and more on execution. Without immediate results, De Zerbi’s optimism risks becoming mathematically irrelevant.