NIEEE Abuja Chapter unveils “Great Again” strategy for young engineers

Keypoints

Mr. Ohida Maiyaki was inaugurated on Saturday, April 18, 2026, as the 10th Chairman of the NIEEE Abuja Chapter at a ceremony themed “The Role of Electrical Engineers in Building a Vibrant Economy.”

was inaugurated on Saturday, April 18, 2026, as the at a ceremony themed “The Role of Electrical Engineers in Building a Vibrant Economy.” The new administration launched a “Make Abuja Chapter Great Again” vision, focusing on bridging the skills gap between academia and the power industry.

vision, focusing on bridging the skills gap between academia and the power industry. Specialized training programs will now focus on high-demand areas, including solar PV design , energy audits , and AutoCAD for electrical services.

programs will now focus on high-demand areas, including , , and for electrical services. Strategic partnerships have been established with Nile University and Baze University to provide mentorship and industrial training for students.

have been established with and to provide mentorship and industrial training for students. Economic empowerment is a core goal, with the chapter facilitating job placements for qualified young engineers to tackle national power challenges.

Main Story

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Abuja Chapter is entering a new era of professional activism. At his investiture on Saturday, Engr. Ohida Maiyaki unveiled a comprehensive roadmap designed to turn the city’s engineers into the primary problem-solvers for Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Maiyaki emphasized that the complexity of the modern power grid requires “industry-ready” professionals who can handle more than just the basics of wiring and maintenance.

Under his new leadership, the chapter will move beyond traditional meetings to focus on intensive technical workshops. These include advanced applications like MATLAB/Simulink for system modeling and earthing and lightning protection—critical skills for protecting Nigeria’s fragile infrastructure.

By engaging with major universities and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maiyaki hopes to create a pipeline of talent that can move seamlessly from the classroom to the solar plants and power stations driving the nation’s growth.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the “theory-vs-practice” gap; many engineering graduates in Nigeria find that their university curriculum doesn’t match the rapidly evolving technologies used in the field.

Authorities must solve the problem of career-stagnation, as many young engineers remain unemployed despite the country’s massive power needs. Furthermore, there is a technological-obsolescence risk; without continuous professional development (CPD), even experienced engineers may struggle with new smart-grid and renewable energy systems. To succeed, the “Make Abuja Chapter Great Again” vision must ensure that the promised job placements are backed by real agreements with private power companies and the REA.

What’s Being Said

“We must move beyond conventional approaches… and encourage innovative thinking,” stated Engr. Felix Adegboye , NIEEE President.

, NIEEE President. Engr. Ohida Maiyaki noted that capacity-building will be “tailored toward addressing the socio-economic challenges” of the nation.

noted that capacity-building will be “tailored toward addressing the socio-economic challenges” of the nation. Mr. Dayo Olugboye, the keynote speaker, reminded the audience that “no nation can achieve meaningful development without reliable electricity.”

What’s Next

Monthly technical papers and quarterly webinars are scheduled to begin immediately to keep members updated on global engineering trends.

and quarterly webinars are scheduled to begin immediately to keep members updated on global engineering trends. Career day visits to secondary schools will be organized to inspire the next generation to pursue electrical and electronic engineering.

to secondary schools will be organized to inspire the next generation to pursue electrical and electronic engineering. A job placement registry is expected to be created within the chapter to connect newly trained engineers with energy firms in the FCT.

is expected to be created within the chapter to connect newly trained engineers with energy firms in the FCT. Industrial training (IT) placements for students from Nile and Baze universities will likely be formalized in the coming months.

Bottom Line

The NIEEE Abuja Chapter is no longer just a professional club; under Ohida Maiyaki, it is becoming a training hub for the engineers who will literally “power” Nigeria’s future. By focusing on practical skills and industry partnerships, the institute is betting that the best solution to Nigeria’s energy crisis is a well-trained Nigerian engineer.