Nigeria’s foreign reserves fall $547 million in two weeks

By BizWatch Nigeria, Finance Desk | March 30, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s foreign reserves drop by $547 million between March 11 and March 26, 2026

Reserves decline from $50.03 billion to $49.48 billion, slipping below $50 billion threshold

Downtrend signals renewed FX pressure despite earlier gains recorded in January

Main Story

Nigeria’s external reserves declined by $547 million over a 15-day period in March 2026, reflecting renewed pressure on the country’s foreign exchange buffers, according to data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The reserves fell from $50.03 billion on March 11 to $49.48 billion on March 26, marking a steady and consistent drawdown rather than a sudden drop. The decline occurred through daily reductions, indicating sustained outflows rather than a one-off adjustment.

Daily data from the apex bank shows a gradual erosion of reserves: $50.01 billion on March 12, $49.97 billion on March 13, and further down to $49.79 billion by March 18. By March 23, reserves stood at $49.61 billion, before sliding to $49.48 billion three days later.

The development represents a reversal of the modest recovery recorded earlier in the year. In January 2026, reserves had increased by approximately $509 million within the first 22 days, driven by improved inflows and relative stability in the FX market.

While the CBN has not issued a formal explanation for the latest decline, such movements are typically linked to foreign exchange interventions, external debt servicing, and fluctuations in oil revenue inflows.

“The movement in external reserves reflects ongoing market operations and obligations within the foreign exchange framework,” the CBN data indicated.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts note that the steady depletion pattern suggests sustained pressure rather than volatility.

“A gradual drawdown like this often points to consistent FX interventions or external commitments being met,” said a Lagos-based financial analyst.

However, policymakers remain cautiously optimistic about reserve recovery.

“Nigeria’s reserve position remains relatively strong and is expected to improve as inflows stabilise,” a senior economic adviser familiar with CBN projections stated.

What’s Next

The CBN is expected to continue monitoring liquidity conditions in the FX market amid ongoing reforms

Oil price movements and production levels will remain critical to reserve accretion in the coming months

The apex bank maintains a projection to grow reserves to $51 billion by the end of 2026, subject to macroeconomic stability

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s reserve decline signals renewed FX pressure but not yet a crisis. The trajectory underscores the economy’s continued vulnerability to external shocks, even as policymakers push for stability and investor confidence.