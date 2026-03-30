Manufacturers decry “policy imbalance” as CBN grants IOCs full repatriation

KEY POINTS

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has scrapped the cash-pooling requirement for International Oil Companies (IOCs), allowing them to repatriate 100% of their export proceeds.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG) warns that this creates a “structural distortion,” as non-oil exporters do not enjoy similar concessions.

While the move is intended to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the oil sector, manufacturers fear it could drain domestic FX liquidity.

Conversely, downstream operators like LUBCON Group welcome the move, arguing it will eventually improve overall forex availability for raw material imports like base oils.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian export landscape is facing a growing divide over the Central Bank’s latest foreign exchange liberalization.

By granting IOCs unfettered access to their foreign earnings, the apex bank aims to restore investor confidence and simplify the “ease of doing business” in a struggling oil sector.

However, for the non-oil sector, the bedrock of Nigeria’s diversification agenda the policy feels like a step backward.

Dr. Benedict Obhiosa of MANEG argued that excluding non-oil exporters from these incentives reinforces the nation’s “oil-dependency trap.”

While the oil sector gains a massive liquidity boost, local manufacturers remain bound by more stringent repatriation rules, potentially making non-oil exports less competitive.

On the other side of the debate, lubricant manufacturers believe that a healthier oil sector will stabilize the broader economy, eventually easing the procurement challenges for imported additives and base oils that have crippled local production capacity.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge is the “Incentive Asymmetry.” By prioritizing the “Oil Liquidity Injection,” the CBN risks a “Non-Oil Crowding Out” effect. If 100% of oil proceeds are repatriated offshore, the domestic “Investors & Exporters” (I&E) window may see a drop in supply, leading to higher volatility for small-scale manufacturers. To resolve this, MANEG is calling for “Symmetric Liberalization”—where non-oil exporters are granted similar liberties to retain earnings, thereby encouraging the very diversification the government claims to seek.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The policy raises concerns about foreign exchange liquidity, as more FX earnings could be repatriated offshore, limiting domestic supply,” stated Dr. Benedict Obhiosa, Executive Secretary of MANEG .

. “This move highlights a clear imbalance… non-oil exporters are not given comparable incentives,” Obhiosa added in an exclusive chat with Vanguard .

added in an exclusive chat with . “This initiative will improve forex availability, which is crucial for indigenous lubricant manufacturers,” noted Mashood Sanni of LUBCON Group .

. “It will ease procurement challenges and enhance competitiveness in both domestic and export markets,” Sanni argued in support of the timely reform.

WHAT’S NEXT

In the coming weeks, MANEG is expected to submit a formal position paper to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, seeking a “level playing field” for non-oil exporters. Market analysts will be monitoring the ADBs (Authorised Dealer Banks) to see if the IOCs’ new freedom leads to a noticeable dip in the daily FX turnover at the official window. If liquidity tightens significantly, the CBN may be forced to introduce “Complementary Measures,” such as tax breaks or specialized credit lines for non-oil exporters, to maintain the balance of the 2026 fiscal roadmap.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Nigeria is choosing “Investor Confidence” over “Export Diversity” for now. While the 100% repatriation rule makes the oil sector look attractive to global giants, it leaves local manufacturers feeling like second-class citizens in their own economy. The success of this gamble depends on whether the “Oil Boom” eventually trickles down to stabilize the Naira for everyone else.