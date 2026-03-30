FG awards ₦50 million each to 45 Student innovators under new venture grant

Key Points

The Federal Government of Nigeria awarded ₦50 million each to 45 student innovators.

The grant is part of the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG) programme.

Over 30,000 students applied, with 65 finalists selected nationwide.

The initiative supports startups with funding, mentorship, and training.

Officials say it will turn students into job creators and boost the economy.

Main Story

The Federal Government of Nigeria has awarded ₦50 million each to 45 outstanding students under a new programme aimed at supporting young innovators.

The initiative, known as the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), was unveiled by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, at the UNDP Innovation Hub.

According to Alausa, the programme is designed to help Nigerian students turn their ideas into real businesses. He described it as a bold step toward making young people the driving force behind future innovation.

The selected students were chosen from 65 finalists who emerged after a competitive process involving more than 30,000 applicants from over 400 tertiary institutions across the country.

Each of the 45 winners will receive funding without giving up ownership of their ideas. In addition to the money, they will also get mentorship, business support, and access to digital tools to grow their startups.

Alausa said the goal is to move students beyond classroom learning and help them build solutions that can solve real problems in areas like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and financial technology.

The Issues

For years, Nigeria’s education system has focused mainly on theory and certification. Many graduates leave school with limited practical skills or support to start businesses.

At the same time, youth unemployment remains a major challenge, with many young people struggling to find jobs after graduation.

There is also a gap between innovative ideas developed in schools and their real-world application. Many promising ideas never move beyond the classroom due to lack of funding and guidance.

The S-VCG programme aims to address these issues by providing both financial support and practical training to students while they are still in school.

By doing this, the government hopes to turn universities into centres of innovation and entrepreneurship.

What’s Being Said

Alausa said the programme represents a major shift in education policy, focusing on innovation and economic impact.

“Great ideas should not end in classrooms. They should grow into solutions that benefit society,” he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with the vision of Bola Tinubu to promote innovation and economic growth driven by young people.

The minister also explained that the selected students went through a three-day bootcamp, where they developed and presented their ideas to industry experts before being chosen.

Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, described student entrepreneurship as a key strategy for job creation and national development.

She said students must go beyond theory and learn how to turn their ideas into real businesses.

Similarly, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, praised the programme and encouraged students to focus on building sustainable businesses rather than chasing short-term rewards.

“Small, consistent efforts can grow into something meaningful over time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elsie Attafuah of the United Nations Development Programme said the organisation is proud to support the initiative, noting that investing in young people is key to national growth.

What’s Next

The 45 beneficiaries are expected to begin developing their ideas into real products and services with support from mentors and partners.

The government, alongside organisations like Google and the Bank of Industry, will continue to guide and support the students.

There are also plans to expand the programme in the future to reach more students across the country.

Officials hope the initiative will create a new generation of entrepreneurs who can drive innovation and economic growth.

Bottom Line

The Student Venture Capital Grant is more than just funding—it is a shift in how education works in Nigeria.

By supporting students with ideas, skills, and resources, the government is helping to build a future where young people create jobs instead of searching for them.

If successful, the programme could transform universities into innovation hubs and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s youth.